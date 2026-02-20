Huntsville City FC Signs forward Maximus Ekk, Defender Julian Gaines and Midfielder Moises Veliz for 2026 Season

Published on February 20, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Huntsville City Football Club News Release







HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Huntsville City FC announced today the signing of Maximus Ekk and Julian Gaines for the 2026 season, as well as Moises Veliz on loan, reuniting a core group of familiar faces as the club builds toward the upcoming MLS NEXT Pro campaign

Forward Ekk returns to Huntsville for the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season after spending last year with the club's MLS affiliate, Nashville SC. The California native took the next step in his development and now returns to the Rocket City ready to make an immediate impact after netting four goals last season.

Defender Gaines also joins Huntsville City FC for the 2026 season from Nashville SC. Gaines brings MLS experience and added depth to the back line as the club prepares for the year ahead. Prior to his time with Nashville, Gaines competed within the Los Angeles FC organization, where he saw action with MLS NEXT Pro side LAFC 2 and USL Championship club Las Vegas Lights FC.

Huntsville City FC also signed midfielder Moisés Véliz on loan for the 2026 season. Véliz joins the Boys in Blue from Tauro FC of the Liga Panameña de Fútbol in Panama. The midfielder, a familiar face after spending last season on loan in the Rocket City, brings continuity and experience to the center of the pitch.

TRANSACTIONS: Huntsville City FC signs forward Maximus Ekk; signs defender Julian Gaines; signs midfielder Moisés Véliz on loan from Tauro FC







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from February 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.