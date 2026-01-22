Huntsville City FC postpones 2026 Open Tryouts

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Huntsville City FC has postponed its previously scheduled open tryouts due to inclement weather. The club will now host open tryouts on Saturday, February 14, 2026, from 2:00-4:00 PM at Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium, located at 3125 Don Mincher Dr SW, Huntsville, AL 35801.

Players 18 years and older are encouraged to register in advance. All participants must complete the online registration form, submit payment, and complete a medical waiver prior to check-in. Check-in will begin at 1:30 PM on the day of tryouts.







