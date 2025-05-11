Union II remains league's only unbeaten team

May 11, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Philadelphia Union II News Release







CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union II continued their unbeaten streak with a 3-0 victory against Columbus Crew 2 on Sunday afternoon. In the first half, forward Sal Olivas opened the scoring in the 18th minute. In the second half, forward Eddy Davis scored his first goal of the season in the 55th minute to double Union II's lead. In the game's final minutes, Academy midfielder Jamir Johnson scored his first professional goal to help Union II secure a 3-0 win. Goalkeeper Oliver Semmle registered two saves to pick up his first clean sheet of the season.

Philadelphia Union II return to Subaru Park to play Inter Miami CF II on Sunday, May 25 (3:00 p.m. ET / Apple TV).

Philadelphia Union 3 - Columbus Crew 2 0

Subaru Park (Chester, PA)

Sunday, May 11, 2025

TODAY'S MATCH INFO

REF: Joshua Encarnacion

AR1: Adam Cook

AR2: Douglas Clayton

Weather: 80 degrees and cloudy

GOALS/ASSISTS

PHI - Sal Olivas (LeFlore) 18'

PHI - Eddy Davis (unassisted) 55'

PHI - Jamir Johnson (Anderson, Korzeniowski) 83'

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

CLB - Nico Rincón (caution) 37'

PHI - Henry Bernstein (caution) 72'

CLB - Juan Granda (caution) 88'

LINEUP

Philadelphia Union II: Oliver Semmle; Isaiah LeFlore, Rafael Uzcátegui, Gavin Wetzel, Nick Pariano (Jordan Griffin 78'); CJ Olney, Henry Bernstein, David Vazquez (Markus Anderson 63'), Cavan Sullivan (Kellan LeBlanc 46'); Eddy Davis (Jamir Johnson 78'), Sal Olivas (Stas Korzeniowski 63').

Substitutes not used: Michael Sheridan, Ramzi Qawasmy, Leandro Soria, Óscar Benítez.

Columbus Crew 2: Stanislav Lapkes (Deven Patel 79'); Tristam Brown, Owen Presthus (Brent Adu-Gyamfi 79'), Christopher Rogers, Gianmarco Di Noto (Málcom Palacios 79'), Quinton Elliot; Nico Rincón, Ibrahima Sy, Austin Su (Cristian Ortiz 46'); Cole Mrowka (Juan Granda 79'), Chase Adams.

Substitutes not used: Anthony Alaouieh.

TEAM NOTES

Academy midfielder Jamir Johnson scored his first professional goal.

Forward Eddy Davis scored his first goal of the season.

Academy midfielder Henry Bernstein made his first ever start.

Forward Sal Olivas scored his third goal of the season tonight.

Defender Isaiah LeFlore tallied his second assist of the season tonight.

Goalkeeper Oliver Semmle registered his first clean sheet of the season.

Philadelphia Union II return to Subaru Park to play Inter Miami CF II on Sunday, May 25 (3:00 p.m. ET / Apple TV).







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from May 11, 2025

Union II remains league's only unbeaten team - Philadelphia Union II

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.