Match Preview: Crown Legacy FC vs.FC Cincinnati 2

May 24, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Saturday, May 24, 2025)  - Crown Legacy FC is set to host Eastern Conference foe FC Cincinnati 2 tomorrow, May 25 at Mecklenburg County Sportsplex. Kickoff is slated for 7:00 p.m. ET and the match can be streamed on MLS Season Pass.

Scouting Report

FC Cincinnati 2 enters the match looking to turn its season around, sitting in last place in the Eastern Conference table with a 1W-5L-2D record (7 points) and a -4 goal differential. The visitors are led on the offensive end of the pitch by former University of Dayton forward Kenji Mboma Dem, who has bagged three goals and contributed two assists through seven matches this season. In between the sticks, Cincinnati has rotated between Nathan Crockford (Six matches, seven goals allowed and 14 saves) Homegrown product Paul Walters (Two matches, four goals allowed and five saves).

Last Time Out

CLFC is coming its third-straight match unbeaten, playing Atlanta United 2 to a 2-2 draw before taking the Georgia-based squad down on penalties 5:3 at Mecklenburg County Sportsplex on May 19. Midfielder Aron John scored his first goal of the season in the 37th minute after forcing a turnover while Atlanta attempted to play out of the back. John also assisted CLFC's second goal in the 67th minute, providing service to Andrej Subotić off a free kick for the Serbian's second header goal of the year. Goalkeeper George Marks played a key role in the match, making eight saves in regulation while stopping one of Atlanta's attempts in the shootout.

Matchup: Crown Legacy FC vs. FC Cincinnati 2

Venue: Mecklenburg County Sportsplex, Matthews, N.C.

Kickoff: 7:00 p.m. ET

MLS Season Pass







