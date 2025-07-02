Two RSL Academy Players Named to 2025 MLS NEXT All-Star Roster

July 2, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Real Monarchs News Release







HERRIMAN, Utah - Real Salt Lake Academy standouts Van Parker and Rylan Hashimoto have been named 2025 MLS NEXT All-Stars. The RSL U16 attackers will join fellow Club Star Diego Luna in traveling to Austin, Texas, for Major League Soccer's All-Star festivities. Parker and Hashimoto will participate in the 2025 MLS NEXT All-Star Game, presented by Allstate, on Monday, July 21 in an East vs West format.

The match will showcase the future soccer stars of North America at Parmer Field, home of Austin FC II, in Austin, Texas on Monday, July 21 at 6:30 p.m. MT, streaming live on MLS' YouTube channel and MLSsoccer.com. With free admission to the game, fans in Austin can watch the standouts of MLS NEXT take center stage during MLS All-Star week.

Fans may register for free tickets.

The announcement comes just over a week since the historic Real Salt Lake Academy U16 squad became the first-ever side to complete the "double", winning both Generation adidas Cup and MLS NEXT Cup in the same season.

The Claret-and-Cobalt duo were lethal in major tournaments this year, combining for 16 goals and five assists across both competitions, also accounting for all four goals in a dominant 4-0 win over LA Galaxy to clinch a GA Cup title. Hashimoto led the squad in scoring throughout Generation adidas Cup with five goals, leading to MVP honors, while Parker followed up by scoring three, all in the knockout stages of the competition.

Roles flipped in the Volunteer State, however, as Parker took control of the attack, scoring six and assisting two in the first three matches of MLS NEXT Cup. The dominant performance led to Parker being named 2025 MLS NEXT Cup MVP and earning 2025 MLS NEXT Cup Golden Boot honors.

Both Hashimoto and Parker were named to the 2025 MLS NEXT Cup Best XI, making Real Salt Lake one of two clubs (LA Galaxy U19) with multiple players represented.

MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate

WHEN: Monday, July 21 | 7:30 pm CT

WHERE: Parmer Field; 13000 Harris Ridge Blvd, Austin, TX 78753

o Parking will be available in the various surrounding lots.

WATCH: Streaming live on MLS' YouTube channel and MLSsoccer.com

Free to attend.

Real Salt Lake Academy is the official MLS NEXT affiliate of MLS side Real Salt Lake. Leading Major League Soccer in homegrown signees, RSL welcomed four homegrown signees earlier this year, welcoming Omar Marquez, Aiden Hezarkhani, Owen Anderson and Gio Villa to its 2025 class. The quartet of RSL Academy products boosts the number of homegrown signings to 45, after all four inked their deals with the Claret-and-Cobalt.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from July 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.