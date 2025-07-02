Inter Miami CF II to Take on Carolina Core FC on the Road
July 2, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Inter Miami CF II News Release
Inter Miami CF II (4W-9L-2D, 14 points) is set for regular season action, with the team traveling north to visit Carolina Core FC (3W-5L-6D, 17 points) this Friday, July 4. Kick off at Truist Point Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.
Where to Watch
This match will be available for fans to stream by visiting the MLS NEXT Pro website or.
Previous Meetings
Friday's matchup will mark the sixth all-time meeting between Inter Miami II and Carolina Core FC. Inter Miami II holds a record of two wins, two draws, and a loss against the Foxes.
In their most recent encounter, Inter Miami II fell 1-2 at Chase Stadium in Matchday 13 of the MLS NEXT Pro regular season.
Scouting Report
Carolina Core hosts Inter Miami II following a 1-0 defeat against the Columbus Crew 2 this past Saturday. The Foxes have collected 17 points so far this season, with a record of three wins, six draws, and five losses, placing them 11th in the Eastern Conference standings.
Midfielder Facundo Canate has been a standout performer for Carolina Core, leading the team with five goals and one assist in regular season play.
