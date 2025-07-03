Timbers2 Hit the Road to Play Sporting KC II

July 3, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Timbers2 plays the first of back-to-back road games Saturday at Sporting KC II; kickoff is 10 a.m. (Pacific). Watch Saturday's match live on YouTube or MLSNEXTPro.com

Timbers2 opens the month of July with a trip to the midwest to face Sporting KC II on Saturday at Children's Mercy Victory Field; kickoff is 10 a.m. (Pacific). It's the first of back-to-back road matches to open the month.

Get notes, states, news and more on SKC II away in the Matchcenter

How To Watch

Watch the match on Saturday on YouTube or via MLSNEXTPro.com.

The Storyline

T2 (4-7-3, 16pts) snapped a three-match losing streak with a draw against Austin FC II at Providence Park in their last outing on June 18. Gage Guerra - who has since signed an MLS contract with the first team - scored his team-leading seventh goal of the season in the draw with Austin FC II. Ealier this week, the team announced that the contract for forward Reo Revaldo has expired.

Sporting KC II (0-9-4, 5pts) is the lone team in MLS NEXT Pro without a victory this season. Their one result at home so far was a draw with The Town FC on May 18. Sporting KC II is led by forward Maouloune Goumba, who has a team-best three goal contributions (3 assists) in 13 games. Seven different players have all scored one goal for Sporting KC II this season.







