Toronto FC Sign Reid Fisher and Malik Henry to MLS Short-Term Agreements

July 3, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Toronto FC announced today that the club has signed Toronto FC II defender Reid Fisher and midfielder Malik Henry to MLS short-term agreements for Thursday's road match against New York City FC.

Toronto FC have acquired MLS SuperDraft Priority to Henry from CF Montréal. In exchange, TFC has sent $75,000 in conditional General Allocation Money (GAM) and the natural third round 2026 MLS SuperDraft pick. As part of the transaction, CF Montréal will also retain a sell-on percentage of a future transfer.

Fisher, 20, has made 12 appearances for Toronto FC II during the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season since signing with the Young Reds. The Huntington Beach, California native was originally selected 23rd overall (first round) by Toronto FC in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft. He spent the last three seasons at San Diego State University (SDSU), where he recorded two goals and two assists through 35 appearances (all starts). With the Aztecs, Fisher was named Pac-12 Freshman of the Year, a College Soccer News Freshman All-American, SDSU Male Newcomer of the Year and a Pac-12 Honour Roll recipient and earned United Soccer Coaches All-Far West Region First Team and the All-Western Athletic Conference First Team honours.

Henry, 22, was recently called up to the First Team on a short-term agreement and made his Toronto FC debut as a substitute against the New York Red Bulls on June 25, 2025. He originally signed his first professional contract with TFC II on March 4, 2025. He made his club debut against FC Cincinnati 2 on March 9 and has recorded four assists in 13 appearances for the Young Reds this season. Henry was originally selected 39th overall (second round) by CF Montréal in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft on December 19, 2023. The Hamilton, Ontario native split his collegiate career between University of North Carolina (2020) and the University of Akron (2021-2024), registering two goals and 21 assists in 71 appearances in four seasons with the Zips. At Akron, he earned numerous accolades including Second Team All-Mid-American Conference (2021), All-Ohio (2021, 2023), First Team All-MAC (2022), Second Team All-BIG EAST (2023, 2024), Third Team All-East Region (2023) and First Team All-East Region (2024) honours. Prior to his NCAA career, he spent three years in the Toronto FC Academy. Internationally, Henry represented Canada at the 2017 Concacaf U-15 Championship in the United States.

Per MLS rules, the short-term agreement allows clubs to sign players on loan from their MLS NEXT Pro affiliate for MLS, U.S. Open Cup, Concacaf Champions League, Canadian Championship, Leagues Cup and exhibition matches.

