Monarchs 2025 Playoff Picture: The Roadmap to History

HERRIMAN, UT - Real Monarchs (7-7-6, 32pts, 5th West) arrive at the weekend with history fixed firmly in its sights.

It will be no mean quest, certainly, but surely nothing noteworthy ever is.

History often tends to weigh heavily; this one has cast a potent shadow: the Claret-and-Cobalt have never successfully qualified for a playoff berth in its first three years during the MLS NEXT Pro era. Of a lesser general gravity, head coach Mark Lowry's charges are also yet to beat their weekend opponents in domestic meetings this term.

As far as both fronts are concerned, the weekend presents a potential, crucial step towards absolution.

History casts a heavy burden, but Lowry's young gun class of 2025 certainly doesn't seem to be feeling much, if any, of the pressure at all. Business resumes as usual, and this time, back at home.

Coach Lowry's side returns to competitive action again on Sunday with a home date against fierce foes Minnesota United 2, in what promises to be an intriguing clash between two teams with postseason aspirations to live up to.

The roadmap is set, and the blueprint perfectly laid out.

Only eight matches remain in this closing stretch of the regular campaign. Eight final games, and an arduous final grind, between flattery and fulfillment, the space between expectation and reality, and the sweet fulfillment of destiny - Lowry's history chasers.

The countdown begins now.

Playoff run-in fixtures

The final regular-season fixtures before the postseason commencement for the Real Monarchs are as follows:

Sunday, August 24th: Home vs Minnesota United FC 2 (7th West)

Wednesday, August 27th: Away vs The Town FC (3rd West)

Sunday, August 31st: Home vs Tacoma Defiance (11th West)

Saturday, September 6th: Away Sporting Kansas City II (14th West)

Sunday, September 14th: Home vs Ventura County FC (4th West)

Friday, September 19th: Away LAFC2 (12th West)

Saturday, September 27th: Away vs North Texas SC (8th West)

Sunday, October 5th: vs Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2 (10th West)

Only four of the Claret-and-Cobalt's final eight opponents currently sit above the MLS NEXT Pro playoff line (with only the top eight placed teams at the end of the regular season guaranteed qualification), while two also currently occupy a spot in the table above Lowry's side, who are in fifth (The Town FC - 3rd and Ventura County - 4th). The Monarchs' current record of 20 games played also means the team hold an extra game advantage of at least one over three of the four other teams ahead of them (St. Louis City 2, Colorado Rapids 2, and Ventura County FC), with head coach Dan DeGeer's The Town FC (19) being the only exception.

Lowry's side arrive at America First Field on the back of a generally encouraging run of form, despite a narrow defeat last time out, with two wins, two draws earning the extra point in both, and two defeats in the team's last six matches, one against a Minnesota side with three losses and one wins, two draws, and two shootout wins in their last six games, on a run of three straight undefeated. The Claret-and-Cobalt have also both scored and conceded an equal amount of nine goals across open play during that same period, whilst DeGeer's side can also boast a total of nine goals scored but against a more imposing 14 conceded during that time.

If previous meetings are anything to go by, Lowry will be hoping for a reversal of fortunes from the last time both teams locked horns, with midfielder Luca Moisa's deadlock-breaking strike eventually of little consequence in a narrow 2-1 defeat away at the National Sports Center.

The Monarchs have found relative success going forward this season, with 15 different goal scorers, and 12 players recording at least one assist, currently placing the team as the joint-seventh top goalscorers in the Western Conference. Forward Aiden Hezarkhani, in his second year with the club, alongside striker Jesus Barea, currently lead the way with five goals apiece, while Academy product Hezarkhani leads the team in total goal contributions with eight, as he also ranks second in assists. But Lowry's men will also be further boosted by the return of winger Matthew Bell, who made his long-awaited return from injury as a substitute in the previous weekend's 1-0 defeat to LAFC 2

Recent Real Salt Lake newcomer and USA U-20 star Marcos Zambrano continues to enjoy a positive early run of form with the Club, most notably with a brace coming in only his second appearance, in a dominant 4-0 crushing of Houston Dynamo 2, which also represented the team's first and still only clean sheet of the season. First-team midfielder Tyler Wolff also continues to lead the squad in goal contributions per game, averaging two per game after his three Monarchs appearances, logging three goals and three assists.

Goal-Contribution leaders

Goals: Hezarkhani: 5 / Barea: 5 / Wolff: 3 / Dillon: 3 / Mesalles: 3

Assists: Mesalles: 4 / Hezarkhani: 3 / Wolff: 3 / Touray: 3 / Four Tied: 2

Clean Sheets: Mackay: 1

Saves: Kerkvliet: 17 / Mackay: 10 / Alphin: 5 / Stajduhar: 2

Watch the Real Monarchs take on Minnesota United 2, to keep its playoff dreams alive, at America First Field in Sandy. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. MT with broadcast available via MLSNEXTPro.com. Tickets will be available at the door.







