Revolution II Midfielder Gevork Diarbian Signed to Short-Term Agreement

Published on October 4, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - New England Revolution II midfielder Gevork Diarbian has been called up by the Revolution on a Short-Term Agreement, making him eligible for selection in tonight's MLS match against Inter Miami CF at Chase Stadium.

Diarbian, 23, features on New England's MLS matchday roster for the first time tonight. The Cranston, R.I. native earned his first team debut earlier this year in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 match at Rhode Island FC. In the Round of 16, the Providence College graduate logged 23 minutes off the bench against Chicago Fire FC and helped force an own goal on the campus of his alma mater.

Now in his second season with Revolution II, Diarbian has recorded six goals and three assists across 26 MLS NEXT Pro appearances, including 24 starts. Diarbian leads Revolution II in shot attempts (62) and shots on target (23), and leads the league in goals added by shooting (0.88), per American Soccer Analysis.

New England's final road contest of 2025 kicks off at 7:30 p.m. tonight on MLS Season Pass and Apple TV+ in English and Spanish. Listen to Brad Feldman and Charlie Davies call the action on 98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM), or tune into 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA for Portuguese commentary.

TRANSACTION: New England Revolution sign Revolution II midfielder Gevork Diarbian to a Short-Term Agreement on October 4, 2025.







