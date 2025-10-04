Revolution II Close 2025 Regular Season at Inter Miami CF II

Published on October 4, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

New England Revolution II News Release







FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - New England Revolution II (13-7-7; 51 pts.), having already secured a 2025 MLS NEXT Pro playoff berth, will close the 2025 regular season at Inter Miami CF II (6-15-6; 25 pts.) on Sunday afternoon at Chase Stadium. The match kicks off at 1:00 p.m. ET and is available to watch live on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app, with Joe Malfa calling the action.

New England enters the weekend contest sitting in third place in the Eastern Conference standings and are tied for fifth in the league in points per game (1.89). New England will look to return to the win column on Sunday, after falling to Crown Legacy FC, 1-0, last Friday at Gillette Stadium. Additionally, a victory against Inter Miami CF II on Sunday would see Revolution II match the program record for the most wins in a single campaign (14 - 2023).

To close out the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro regular season, Revolution II will meet Miami for the first and only battle between the Eastern Conference sides this year. New England owns a commanding 7-2-0 edge over Miami in the all-time series, including three consecutive wins dating back to May 2023. Miami, having already been eliminated from 2025 playoff contention, carry a 4-6-3 home record this season into Sunday's contest. The hosts look to snap their seven-match winless skid following a 4-1 loss to Huntsville City FC last weekend.

Last Friday, Revolution II's attacking efforts were highlighted by 2025 MLS NEXT All-Star Cristiano Oliveira, who posted a career-high three shots in his 90-minute shift. The Somerville, Mass. native has logged 23 appearances, including 20 starts for Revolution II this season. After the conclusion of Sunday's match, Oliveira will join the United States Under-17 Men's National Team for international duty, participating in a domestic training camp in Fayetteville, Ga. ahead of the 2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup in November.

Forward Marcos Dias continues to generate New England's offense, having registered 10 goal contributions in his last nine appearances. Dias leads the league in combined goals and assists (10 g, 11a), expected goals by passing (3.38) per American Soccer Analysis, and key passes (87), a new MLS NEXT Pro single-season best. If Dias holds his place as the league leader in assists after Sunday's match, he will finish the 2025 campaign as the winner of MLS NEXT Pro's Playmaker of the Year award.

The Brazilian also ranks among league leaders in minutes played by outfield players (10th - 2,293), corner kicks (2nd - 90), and successful crosses (4th - 39). Dias (10) closely trails New England's leading scorer Liam Butts (11) in goals this season, as both forwards look to match the team record for the most goals scored in a single campaign (12 - 2023). New England is unbeaten, 5-0-4, when Dias finds the back of the net this season.

Defensively, Revolution II are tied for the fourth-fewest goals conceded leaguewide (35). Donovan Parisian, a 2025 MLS SuperDraft first-round pick, seeks his 15th start of the season after recording a career-high four saves in net last Friday. Boston College alum Victor Souza continues to anchor New England's backline, ranking tied for fourth in the league in clearances (43). Sweden international Gabe Dahlin aims to build on his second-best minutes played (2,228) for Revolution II this season and eyes his 25th MLS NEXT Pro start on Sunday.

2025 MLS NEXT Pro

Match #28

New England Revolution II at Inter Miami CF II

Sunday, October 5, 2025

1:00 p.m. ET

Chase Stadium

(Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)







