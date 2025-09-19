Sporting KC II Takes on Whitecaps FC 2 on Friday at Swope Soccer Village

Published on September 18, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Sporting Kansas City II is set to take on Vancouver Whitecaps 2 on Friday night at Children's Mercy Victory Field. The game will commence at 6 p.m. CT with tickets on sale at SeatGeek.com and a livestream available on MLSNEXTPro.com and the MLS YouTube page.

When these two sides met back on July 31, Sporting KC II erased a two-goal halftime deficit to pick up an impressive, come-from-behind, road win at Swangard Stadium. The clutch gene has stuck around for interim head coach Ike Opara and Kansas City in their last two matches, which saw Anthony Samways score a stoppage-time winner against Real Monarchs, and Pierre Lurot score an 89th-minute leveler before winning in kicks from the spot at North Texas.

After over 80 minutes of goalless soccer against North Texas, the home side took a 1-0 lead in the 82nd. SKC II did not roll over as second-half substitute Johann Ortiz fired two shots on target and played a perfect corner at Lurot, which the centerback headed home for his first professional goal. Ortiz now has three assists on the season, one against WFC 2, and is tied for the team lead in assists.

Goalkeeper Jack Kortkamp earned his 11th start of the season last Sunday and paces the SKC II goalkeeper room in saves with 45. He picked up his second draw of the season and first shootout win, denying MLS NEXT Pro Golden Boot leader Sam Sarver in regulation before making two saves in the shootout. Fellow goalkeeper and Academy alum Jacob Molinaro has made 11 starts in net as well and has five results this season.

Offensive weapons, Maouloune Goumballe and Medgy Alexandre started the comeback against Vancouver and have been SKC II's biggest threat all season long. Alexandre bagged a brace at Swangard, scoring the equalizer and match-winner within 10 minutes of each other. Goumballe started it all after forcing a turnover in the attacking third and clinically beating the keeper. Alexandre has eight goals in 2025, while Goumballe has four goals and is tied for the team lead at three assists.

Vancouver is in the thick of the playoff hunt with three matches to play in the regular season. The Riccardo Clarke-led Canadian club is in fifth place, three points clear of North Texas and the playoff line, but two points back of Real Monarchs, who have the final home playoff game at fourth place. Nelson Pierre has been a massive addition to their team this year, scoring 13 goals and adding three assists in 20 games.

Following Friday's game, Sporting KC II will play their 2025 home finale on Sunday, September 28, against Ventura County FC. Tickets for the 2025 finale at Children's Mercy Victory Field are on sale for SeatGeek.com, and the contest will air live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

Game Information:

MLS NEXT Pro: Game 26

Date: Friday, September 19, 2025

Kickoff: 6:00 p.m. CT

Location: Children's Mercy Victory Field (Kansas City, Missouri)

Watch: MLSNEXTPro.com

Tickets: SeatGeek.com

