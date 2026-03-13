Sporting KC II Takes on Rapids 2 at Dick's Sporting Goods Park on Sunday

Published on March 13, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Sporting Kansas City II News Release







Sporting Kansas City II will be back on the road this weekend when they take on Colorado Rapids 2 at Dick's Sporting Good's Park in Commerce City Colorado on Sunday. The game is set to kick at 7 p.m. CT and can be streamed for free in the OneFootball app and at MLSNEXTPro.com.

Both teams are still in search of their first points early in the 2026 season. Following Sunday's showdown SKC II will play seven of their next eight games at home from March 22 through May 6.

In 2025, Rapids 2 claimed three wins over SKC II. The third installment was a thrilling contest at Victory Field in which the visitors scored a late goal to take home all three points. The two sides will meet again, first on May 10 in Colorado and then later in the season on August 15 in Kansas City.

In his first two games in the technical area, Sporting KC II head coach Lee Tschantret has relied heavily on the Sporting KC Academy. Amateur defenders Jack Francka and Luca Antongirolami started in SKC II's previous match, marking the 15-year-old Antongirolami's first professional start. Francka has played all 180 minutes so far this season, one of only two SKC II field players to do so.

Defender Pierre Lurot has also played every minute in the first two matches. He received a short term call up for the first team's game against San Diego FC. In the contest with San Diego, SKC II forward and Academy product Shane Donovan made his MLS debut, entering as a substitute in the 89th minute. Zamir Loyo Reynaga, who has also received three short term call ups made his first SKC II start as a professionally signed player last Sunday against Real Monarchs.

SKC II players Zamir Loyo Reynaga and Shane Donovan will make their 2026 SKC II debuts!

Loyo Reynaga played two SKC II games in 2025 before signing an MLS NEXT Pro deal!

Colorado has suffered back-to-back road defeats at the hands of Houston Dynamo 2 and North Texas SC. Their lone goal on the season came from Chris Aquino in a 3-1 loss to North Texas SC.

Following Sunday's road test, SKC II will play three consecutive home matches at Victory Field. The first game will see them host MNUFC 2 on Sunday, March 22 at 7 p.m. CT. Tickets for all SKC II matches are on sale at SeatGeek.com for just $10 and all games can be streamed in the OneFootball app and at MLSNEXTPro.com.

Game Information:

MLS NEXT Pro: Game 3

Date: Sunday, March 15, 2026

Kickoff: 7:00 p.m. CT

Location: Dick's Sporting Goods Park (Commerce City, Colorado)

Watch: OneFootball, MLSNEXTPro.com

SOCIAL TAGS:

Match-specific hashtag: #COLvSKC

X: @SportingKCII

Instagram: @SportingKCII

X: @Rapids_2

Instagram: @ColoradoRapids_2







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