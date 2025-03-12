Crew Win but Bounced from Concacaf Champions Cup

The Crew earned a 2-1 win against LAFC in tonight's second leg of the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 at Lower.com Field on Tuesday, March 11.

Despite tonight's win, the Crew have been eliminated from the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup after falling 4-2 on aggregate.

The Black & Gold remain unbeaten in Concacaf Champions Cup play at Lower.com Field (2-0-2).

Forward Jacen Russell-Rowe recorded the opening goal for the Black & Gold in the 10th minute of the match.

Russell-Rowe has three goals in 2025 across all competitions.

The Canadian ranks tied for second in most goals scored for the Crew in Concacaf Champions Cup history with three.

On Russell-Rowe's goal, Forward Diego Rossi earned his first assist of 2025 across all competitions.

Forward Diego Rossi scored the second goal for the Black & Gold in the 44th minute of the match.

Rossi recorded his third goal of the season across all competitions, in addition to his first assist of the year.

With four goals across 2024-2025 Concacaf Champions Cup play, the Uruguayan with four goals is now tied with Steven Lenhart for the most career by a Crew player in the tournament.

The Crew return to MLS play at San Diego FC on Saturday, March 15 [10:30 PM ET / MLS Season Pass on Apple TV / Alt 105.7 FM / iHeartRadio app (English); La Mega 103.1 FM, 107.1 FM / La Mega app (Spanish)].

