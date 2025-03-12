Inter Miami CF II Hosts Carolina Core FC on Thursday, March 13 for MLS NEXT Pro Matchday 2

March 12, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Inter Miami CF II News Release







Inter Miami CF II (0W-1L-0D, 0 points) is set to host Carolina Core FC (0W-0L-0D, 0 points) on Thursday, March 13 at Chase Stadium at 7 p.m. ET for MLS NEXT Pro Matchday 2. The team will look to bounce back after a narrow defeat in the season opener last week.

Where to Watch

Previous Meetings

Inter Miami II and Carolina Core have faced each other on three occasions, all of which came in the 2024 season. The last meeting between the two ended in a hard-fought 0-1 victory for the Herons at Truist Point Stadium back in October of last year.

The other two matchups ended with a dominant 1-5 away victory for Inter Miami II, while Carolina Core won the only meeting at Chase Stadium after a 1-1 draw, subsequently winning in the penalty shootout to secure two points, earlier in the past season.

Scouting Report

Carolina Core will visit Chase Stadium to kick off their MLS NEXT Pro season after failing to beat Inter Miami II on Decision Day, missing out on a playoff spot for two points.

The opposition's biggest threat comes from Facundo Canete who registered 11 goals and seven assists, becoming the Core's highest scorer. These numbers also earned the Argentine midfielder a 2024 MLS NEXT Pro Best XI Honorable Mention.

