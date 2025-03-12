MLS NEXT Pro Match Date Change: Inter Miami CF II vs. Columbus Crew 2 Now Set for Sunday, March 23 at 7 p.m. ET

March 12, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Inter Miami CF II's home fixture against Columbus Crew 2 has been rescheduled and will now take place on Sunday, March 23, at 7 p.m. ET, instead of the originally scheduled Sunday, June 15.

We appreciate our fans' understanding and look forward to their support as the MLS NEXT Pro action continues.

This match will be available to stream on MLSNEXTPro.com.

