MLS NEXT Pro Match Date Change: Inter Miami CF II vs. Columbus Crew 2 Now Set for Sunday, March 23 at 7 p.m. ET
March 12, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Inter Miami CF II News Release
Inter Miami CF II's home fixture against Columbus Crew 2 has been rescheduled and will now take place on Sunday, March 23, at 7 p.m. ET, instead of the originally scheduled Sunday, June 15.
We appreciate our fans' understanding and look forward to their support as the MLS NEXT Pro action continues.
This match will be available to stream on MLSNEXTPro.com.
Check out the Inter Miami CF II Statistics
• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from March 12, 2025
- MLS NEXT Pro Match Date Change: Inter Miami CF II vs. Columbus Crew 2 Now Set for Sunday, March 23 at 7 p.m. ET - Inter Miami CF II
- Revolution II Back Home to Host FC Cincinnati 2 on Thursday - New England Revolution II
- Crew Win but Bounced from Concacaf Champions Cup - Columbus Crew 2
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Inter Miami CF II Stories
- MLS NEXT Pro Match Date Change: Inter Miami CF II vs. Columbus Crew 2 Now Set for Sunday, March 23 at 7 p.m. ET
- Inter Miami CF II vs. Carolina Core FC Now Set for Thursday, March 13 at 7 p.m. ET
- Inter Miami CF II MLS NEXT Pro Home Opener Ends in Narrow Defeat against Chattanooga FC
- Inter Miami CF II Unveils Initial 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Roster
- Philadelphia Union II vs. Inter Miami CF II Now Set for Sunday, May 25 at 3 p.m. ET