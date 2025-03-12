Orange and Blue Face Revs II on Short Week in First Road Test of the Year

March 12, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

FC Cincinnati 2 News Release







FC Cincinnati 2 travel to Foxborough, Mass. for a weeknight matchup against New England Revolution II on Thursday, March 13. The Orange and Blue will make their first of two regular season visits to Gillette Stadium and kick off a three match season series against Revs II.

Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. ET with the match airing live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

FC CINCINNATI 2 at NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION II - THURSDAY, MARCH 13, 2025 - 5 P.M. ET - GILLETTE STADIUM

Keep up with all things FC Cincinnati 2 @FCCincinnati 2 on X, Instagram and Facebook.

FC CINCINNATI 2 NOTES

AND WE'RE UNDERWAY - FC Cincinnati 2 kicked off their 2025 MLS NEXT Pro campaign Sunday night against Toronto FC II. The Orange and Blue fell to the Young Reds, 1-0, suffering their first season opening loss since the 2022 season.

A BUSY START - The Orange and Blue will need to erase Sunday's loss against Toronto quickly, as FCC 2 will play their Matchday 2 fixture against New England Revolution II midweek this Thursday. The two clubs faced three times in 2024, with the Orange and Blue picking up 2 wins and a shootout win.

LAST SEASON'S SERIES - FCC 2 picked up 8 of a possible 9 points against Revs II a season ago. The Orange and Blue hosted New England twice at home - a 2-1 win and a 1-0 win at NKU Soccer Stadium - while playing to a 0-0 draw at Gillette. FCC 2 took two points from the away match, besting Revs II 6-5 in the shootout.

THE DEBUTS - Six first-year signed MLS NEXT Pro players made their FCC 2 debuts against Toronto. Four players - defenders Yorkaeff Caicedo and Andrei Chirila, midfielder Monsuru Opeyemi and forward Tega Ikoba - all started in the match, with Chirila going the full 90 minutes.

THE YOUNG GARYS - FC Cincinnati Academy midfielder Ademar Chavez also made his MLSNP debut, playing 11 minutes in the contest. Will Kuisel, who made two substitute appearances for the Orange and Blue last season, played 30 minutes in the second half of the club's season opener, while Carson Locker was also available for selection off the bench.

THE OPEN CUP - Following Thursday's match against Revs II, the Orange and Blue will turn their focus to the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. It will be the first appearance in the annual club knockout competition for FCC 2, as they host the New York Pancyprian Freedoms on March 20 at Scudamore Field.

SCOUTING NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION II (0-0-1, 2 PTS., 6TH IN EASTERN CONFERENCE)

New England Revolution II earned two points in a 0-0 draw against Philadelphia Union II in their MLS NEXT Pro season opener on Sunday. Revs II took the extra point against Union II, winning the shootout 4-3. Thursday's match against the Orange and Blue will be the second game of a three-match home stand to start the season for Revs II at Gillette Stadium.

Despite not finding a goal in their opening match, Revs II return the club's top three goal scorers from a season ago in Marcos Dias, Alex Monis and Liam Butts. The trio combined for 22 of New England's 37 goals scored in 2024, as Dias led the way with nine goals. Dias also finished last year's campaign as the team's leading assist man with five helpers.

Revs II allowed 59 goals in 2024, the fourth most in MLSNP, and addressed that area of the squad this offseason. New England signed defenders Gabe Dahlin and Keegan Hughes with the latter signing a first team contract last week. Hughes played 90 minutes in the draw and helped Revs II to their first shutout of the season after having just two such results last year.

John Gunn picked up his first clean sheet of the season against Philadelphia on Sunday afternoon, making five saves to push the match to a shootout. Gunn made 73 saves in 2024, averaging four saves per match, and finished with the sixth most saves in MLSNP. Gunn looks to be Revs II first choice keeper again in 2025.

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from March 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.