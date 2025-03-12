Tacoma Defiance Announces Ticketing Details for 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Season

March 12, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Tacoma Defiance News Release







TACOMA, WASH. - Tacoma Defiance today announced ticketing information for its 2025 MLS NEXT Pro and 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup campaigns, with all proceeds benefitting Sounders FC's charitable partner RAVE Foundation. Defiance opens its 2025 home slate on Friday, March 14 against The Town FC (7:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV), then hosts Washington Athletic Club in U.S. Open Cup action on Thursday, March 20 (7:00 p.m. PT), with both matches taking place at Starfire Stadium.

For the third consecutive season, fans can purchase tickets for any Tacoma Defiance home fixture, including the U.S. Open Cup match on March 20, at the gate with a donation to RAVE Foundation (minimum of $5). Defiance is also offering a $100 season pass option, with access to all Tacoma home MLS NEXT Pro matches. Sounders FC Alliance members are granted free entry by showing their membership card at the gate.

Per the policy determined by U.S. Soccer and Major League Soccer, due to Sounders FC's inclusion in the 2025 editions of both Leagues Cup and Concacaf Champions Cup, Tacoma Defiance will participate in the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup in place of the organization's First Team. Defiance is one of eight MLSNP teams with MLS affiliation that is participating in this year's tournament (Cincinnati, Columbus, Miami, LAFC, RSL, Sporting Kansas City, LA Galaxy).

Following a 3-2 loss to Ventura County FC in its 2025 MLSNP season opener on March 7, Defiance hosts The Town FC in its home opener on Friday, March 14 at Starfire Stadium (7:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV). Tacoma then turns its attention to the U.S. Open Cup, hosting Washington Athletic Club on Thursday, March 20 at Starfire Stadium (7:00 p.m.).

