Revolution II Back Home to Host FC Cincinnati 2 on Thursday

March 12, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - New England Revolution II (0-0-1, 2 pts.) will host FC Cincinnati 2 (0-1-0, 0 pts.) on Thursday, March 13 for a 5:00 p.m. ET kickoff at Gillette Stadium. The midweek match is available to watch live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, with Jake Griffith calling the action.

New England enters its second match of a three-game homestand on Thursday, following a 0-0 draw to Philadelphia Union II in the season opener on Sunday. Revolution II notched an additional point with a win in the ensuing penalty shootout. The match showcased a strong defensive effort from Revolution II, with Panamanian goalkeeper JD Gunn securing a clean sheet. Gunn made five saves in regulation and an additional stop in the penalty shootout, collecting the second clean sheet of his professional career.

In front of Gunn, New England's backline featured Hesron Barry and Damario McIntosh on the flanks, while Victor Souza and Keegan Hughes anchored the central defense. Hughes, who inked a first-team contract with the Revolution earlier this month, posted a full 90-minute shift in his Revolution II debut. Fellow newcomer Joe Buck, an Arlington, Mass. native, submitted a 24-minute shift off the bench, to help secure the result in his first MLS NEXT Pro appearance.

On the offensive end, New England will look to open its account in Thursday's contest, with Brazilian forward Marcos Dias leading the offensive efforts after registering two shots on Sunday. Dias was joined in the attack by Homegrown midfielder Jack Panayotou and Penn State product Liam Butts. Panayotou, a Cambridge, Mass. native, was one of seven Academy graduates that featured in Sunday's season opener, with McIntosh, Gevork Diarbian, Eric Klein, and Cristiano Oliveira earning starts, while Buck and Olger Escobar entered the match as second-half substitutes.

Revolution II and FC Cincinnati 2 are set to meet for the first of three encounters this season in Thursday's match. The Orange-and-Blue hold a slight 3-2-2 advantage in the all-times series. FC Cincinnati 2, guided by 2024 MLS NEXT Pro Coach of the Year Tyrone Marshall, travels to Gillette Stadium following a 1-0 loss to Toronto FC II in its season opener on Sunday.

