Chattanooga FC Announces Kick-Off Time Change for Saturday's Home Opener
March 12, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Chattanooga FC News Release
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Chattanooga Football Club today announced that the club's home opener at Finley Stadium on Saturday, March 15, originally scheduled to kick off at 7:00 p.m. ET - will now kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET on the same day.
The club made the decision in conjunction with leadership at MLS NEXT Pro, opponents Huntsville City FC and Finley Stadium due to expected inclement weather on Saturday evening and for the safety of all involved.
Gates will now open at 12:00 p.m. ET at Finley Stadium. Fans will be able to enter at both South St. Elmo and Foundry Gate South.
