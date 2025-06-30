Captain Jack Neeley scores third goal of 2025

June 30, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. - Crown Legacy FC played Chicago Fire FC II to a 1-1 draw on Monay night at SeatGeek Stadium. Captain Jack Neeley scored the equalizer in the 67th minute, but CLFC fell 5:3 in penalty kicks.

Chicago got on the board first, striking in the 51st minute. First half substitute Dylan Borso collected the ball in Chicago's attacking half, carrying it up to the edge of the penalty area before cutting inside and ripping a left-footed shot that curled around Nick Holliday's outstretched reach.

CLFC pulled one back in the 67th minute after Serbian midfielder Andrej Subotić drew a penalty kick after being taken down in the box. Neeley stepped up to the spot and slotted his shot to the bottom left corner, slipping past the keeper despite getting a hand to it.

Tied up at one apiece after 90 minutes, the match went into a penalty shootout with an extra point up for grabs. The two sides traded its opening two attempts successfully, but Crown Legacy's Ferna Ferreira missed the target while Chicago converted all five penalties.

Crown Legacy FC (3-5-6, 18 points) returns home to take on Orlando City B on Sunday, July 6. Kickoff at Mecklenburg County Sportsplex is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and the match can be streamed on MLSNEXTPro.com.

Match Notes:

Jack Neeley scored his third goal of the season.

Nimfasha Berchimas made his first start of the season after making his 2025 debut on June 20.

Dylan Sing led all players in shots with five. Scoring Summary:

51' - CHI - Dylan Borso (Unassisted)

67' - CLFC - Jack Neeley (Penalty) Disciplinary Summary:

16' - CLFC - Assane Ouedraogo (Caution Y)

29' - CLFC - Baye Coulibaly (Caution Y)

44' - CLFC - Erik Peña (Caution Y)

57' - CLFC - Wyatt Holt (Caution Y) Penalty Shootout Summary:

CLFC:

Jack Neeley +

Aron John +

Ferna Ferreira X

Brian Romero +

CHI:

Dylan Borso +

Diego Konincks +

Claudio Cassano +

Trip Fleming+

Jason Shokalook +

Crown Legacy FC Starting XI:

Nick Holliday (GK); Jahlane Forbes (Mikah Thomas - 60'), Assane Ouedraogo, Wyatt Holt, Jack Neeley (C); Nimfasha Berchimas (Ferna Ferreira - 70'), Baye Coulibaly, Erik Peña (Aron John - 59'), Emmanuel Uchegbu (Brian Romero - Brian Romero - 60'); Andrej Subotić (Adrian Mendoza - 85'), Dylan Sing

Unused Subs: Isaac Walker (GK); Daniel Moore, Yves Tcheuyap; Leo Bartolović

Chicago Fire FC II Starting XI:

Patrick Los (GK); Chase Gasper (Dylan Borso - 32'), Diego Konincks (C), Jean Diouf (Olu Oyegunle - 80'), Justin Reynolds (Peter Soudan - 27'); Harold Osorio (David Karo - 80'), Sam Williams (Geni Kanyane - 57'), Trip Fleming; Claudio Cassano, Jason Shokalook, Omari Glasgow (Juan Zapata - 58')

Unused Subs: David Molenda (GK); Bryce Richards; Dean Boltz







