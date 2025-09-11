Match Preview: Crown Legacy FC vs. Chattanooga FC

Published on September 11, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Crown Legacy FC continues its three-match homestand tomorrow, Sept. 12, facing off against independent side Chattanooga FC at Mecklenburg County Sportsplex. Kickoff is slated for 7:00 p.m. ET and the match can be streamed on MLS Season Pass.

Matchup Preview

Chattanooga enters the match comfortably over playoff line, sitting in 6th place in the Eastern Conference standings with a 10W-6L-7D record (41 points) and a +2 goal differential. Thursday's match will be the third and final meeting between the two sides this season, with the previous two matches this year at Finley Stadium ending in 2-1 a win for CFC (Apr. 19) and Crown Legacy walking away with a 3-1 victory in the second meeting (July 26). Midfielder Daniel Mangarov and defender Tate Robertson lead the way offensively with seven goals apiece.

Last Time Out

CLFC is coming off of a hard-fought 4-3 defeat to in-state rival Carolina Core FC at Mecklenburg County Sportsplex on Sept. 4. The contest featured a heavy back-and-forth with both sides trading goals from the jump. Forward Dylan Sing bagged his team-leading seventh goal of the season in the 50th minute off a cross whipped in by Brian Romero and Thiago Rodrigues scored his fourth of the year, converting a penalty in the 90th.

Matchup: Crown Legacy FC vs. Chattanooga FC

Venue: Mecklenburg County Sportsplex, Matthews, North Carolina

Kickoff: 7:00 p.m. ET

Streaming Information: MLS Season Pass







