Revolution II Host Toronto FC II on Friday Afternoon

Published on September 11, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

New England Revolution II News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - New England Revolution II (11-5-7, 45 pts.) will conclude a three-game homestand on Friday afternoon, hosting Toronto FC II (10-9-5; 36 pts.) at Gillette Stadium. The match kicks off at 1:00 p.m. ET and is available to watch live on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app, with Jake Griffith providing play-by-play.

Revolution II will look to extend their five-game unbeaten streak, after defeating Huntsville City FC on Monday night in a thrilling 1-0 victory. New England has now collected results in 10 of its last 11 matches (7-1-3). With the win, Revolution II soared to third place in the Eastern Conference standings, and their 1.96 points per game now rank fourth leaguewide. At home this season, New England improves to a 7-1-4 record, having taken points in 11 of its 12 games played at Gillette Stadium.

Monday's victory was highlighted by Somerville, Mass. native Cristiano Oliveira, who netted his fourth goal of the season. The 2025 MLS NEXT All-Star has now registered 19 appearances for Revolution II in the 2025 campaign, 16 of them starts. Joining him on the attack, forward Marcos Dias tallied his team-leading 10th assist of the season. The Brazilian playmaker ranks tied for first in assists across MLS NEXT Pro (10) and also leads the league in key passes (79). With 23 appearances this season, Dias is now one appearance shy of tying Colby Quinones for the most in club history (92).

Homegrown forward Malcolm Fry earned a secondary assist on New England's lone goal, his fourth helper of the 2025 campaign. Fry was one of three Homegrown players to feature in Monday's Starting XI alongside Eric Klein and Damario McIntosh. Cranston, R.I. native Gevork Diarbian suited up for his 50th MLS NEXT Pro career appearance, matching Klein with two shot attempts in Monday's victory.

On the defensive end, Revolution II rank tied for the third-fewest goals conceded across MLS NEXT Pro (29). Goalkeeper Donovan Parisian collected his fourth shutout of the season on Monday night. The 2025 MLS SuperDraft first-round pick registered three saves in the contest, including a penalty save in stoppage time to secure the three points. Sweden international Gabe Dahlin, who is in his first professional campaign with Revolution II, has started 20 of his 22 appearances this season and is second on the team in minutes played (1,887).

Both Revolution II and Toronto FC II have recorded seven clean sheets this season, tied for third most in MLS NEXT Pro. Toronto enters the weekend riding a three-game unbeaten streak, with their most recent shutout win coming against New York City FC II on August 31. Friday afternoon's contest will mark the third and final battle of the season between the two sides, who are knotted at 5-4-5 in the all-time series. New England posted a 4-0 win and a 3-3 draw in its previous two encounters against the visitors this season.

2025 MLS NEXT Pro

Match #24

New England Revolution II vs. Toronto FC II

Friday, September 12, 2025

1:00 p.m. ET

Gillette Stadium

(Foxborough, Mass.)







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from September 11, 2025

