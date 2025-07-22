Houston Dynamo 2 Goalkeeper Pedro Cruz Wins 2025 Goalie Wars Title at MLS All-Star Skills Challenge

July 22, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo 2 goalkeeper Pedro Cruz earned the 2025 Goalie Wars title tonight during the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge, presented by AT&T, at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas. With the victory, Cruz claimed the coveted championship belt.

The 21-year-old Brazilian defeated Carlos Mercado (Orlando City B) 4-3 in the final after earning a 5-1 victory in the semifinal over Adisa de Rosario (Toronto FC II).

Cruz was one of four MLS NEXT Pro goalkeepers participating in the unique single-elimination tournament, where goalkeepers face off head-to-head, attempting to score on their opponent by throwing, kicking or drop-kicking the ball while protecting their own goal. Each round lasts:90 seconds and the player with the most goals in each round wins. New this year, each goalie could play one "Bonus Ball" per round, worth two points instead of one if scored. The winners of two semifinal rounds met in the final to determine the 2025 Goalie Wars champion.

The shot stopper has made 16 starts for Dynamo Dos this season, registering 72 saves (third most in MLS NEXT Pro), posting a 75.8 save percentage and three clean sheets. Notably, Cruz was named the MLS NEXT Pro Goalkeeper of the Month for April, helping lead the team to a three-game unbeaten streak. Over those matches, the young goalkeeper recorded 14 saves, posted an 87.5 save percentage and allowed only two goals.

Cruz joined Dynamo 2 on a full transfer ahead of the 2025 season from Futebol Clube Ska Brasil, where he spent two seasons with Ska Brasil and on loan with Brazilian Séria A side Esporte Clube Bahia.

Dynamo 2's next match happens to be on the road against in-state rivals Austin FC II on Friday, July 25, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT at Parmer Field. Fans can watch the match live via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.







