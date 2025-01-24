Houston Dynamo FC Hires Marcelo Santos as Dynamo 2 Head Coach

January 24, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC hires Marcelo Santos as the second Houston Dynamo 2 head coach in team history, the Club announced today.

Santos will lead the MLS NEXT Pro side in its fourth campaign since the league's launch in 2022. He will be responsible for implementing the Club's soccer philosophy and continuing the team's tradition of producing first team caliber players for Houston Dynamo FC.

"We are excited to welcome Marcelo as the new head coach of Dynamo 2," Dynamo Assistant General Manager Nick Kowba said. "He has a proven track record of developing professional and international players and will be a champion for our style of play and soccer philosophy in MLS NEXT Pro. Dynamo 2 is a crucial steppingstone in our Club's player pathway, and we are confident that Marcelo will continue our club's tradition as a leader in providing opportunities for Academy players and preparing international talent for MLS. We welcome Marcelo and his family to Houston, and we are excited to start the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season."

Santos has more than a decade of coaching experience across professional, collegiate and amateur levels, including roles as an assistant coach for both New England Revolution II and the Marquette Men's Soccer team.

"I'm thrilled to embark on this new chapter in my career as head coach of Dynamo 2," said Santos. "I want to thank Pat Onstad, Asher Mendelsohn and Nick Kowba for this incredible opportunity. I was drawn in by the Club's strong culture, style of play and commitment to developing young talent, and my goal is to continue the club's tradition as a leader in MLS NEXT Pro in providing academy players opportunities and developing first team players."

Santos joins Dynamo 2 after seven years with the New England Revolution, first serving as head coach of both the U-19 and U-17 teams during the 2018-19 season. His influences across the Academy were key in the development of many young prospects, including New England's Homegrown signings Noel Buck, Peyton Miller and Nicolas Firmino. He then joined Revolution II as an assistant coach in 2023 under Clint Peay and helped the team earn its most points, wins and goals scored in a season, while also clinching its first ever MLS NEXT Pro Playoff appearance and advancing to the Eastern Conference Championship after defeating Philadelphia Union II and RBNY II. Additionally, Santos served as interim assistant coach for New England's first team towards the end of 2023, where he contributed to a 6th-place Supporters' Shield finish and Concacaf Champions Cup qualification.

Among his notable achievements at the Revolution, Santos' efforts in player development saw him contribute to 34 professional debuts, 15 first-team promotions and nine players representing their national teams, including six senior call-ups. He most recently worked closely with Revs Homegrown Player Esmir Bajraktarević, who joined Revolution II in 2022 and made the jump to the first team in 2023 before joining PSV Eindhoven in Netherlands earlier this month.

Prior to New England, the Sao Paulo, Brazil native spent nine years (2008-2018) with the Marquette Men's Soccer team, joining as a volunteer assistant coach before being promoted to full-time assistant coach. He played a key role in helping the Golden Eagles to two BIG EAST regular season titles (2011 and 2013), a BIG EAST tournament Championship (2013) and two NCAA tournament appearances (2012 and 2013). Notably, Santos, alongside the Marquette coaching staff, was awarded BIG EAST Coaching Staff of the Year in 2011, and helped several players develop and navigate their way onto the next level after successful college careers.

Dynamo Dos serves as the Club's development bridge to the First Team, with six players already making the jump, including Brazilian defender Micael, who has established himself as one of MLS's top defenders over the past two seasons. In 2024, Dynamo 2 also saw 14 Academy players earn valuable minutes, with defender Isaac Mwakutuya and midfielder Mattheo Dimareli playing key roles throughout the season and during the final push for playoffs. Notably, during that season, Dynamo Academy players born in 2007, 2008 and 2009 recorded more minutes (6,828) than any team in MLS NEXT Pro, while qualifying for the postseason for the third consecutive year with one of the youngest rosters in the league.

Additionally, Dynamo Academy product Diego Gonzalez delivered a second breakout campaign in 2024, finishing the regular season with six goals and 10 assists, while tying for the most assists and key passes (78) in league play.

