Crown Legacy FC Signs Forward Barzee Blama

January 24, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Crown Legacy FC News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - Crown Legacy FC today announced the signing of forward Barzee Blama to an MLS NEXT Pro contract through the 2026 season, with options through 2029. Blama was selected by Charlotte FC with the No. 77 overall pick in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft.

"Barzee is a strong and dynamic forward with an excellent eye for goal," said Assistant General Manager Bobby Belair. "He showcased a wealth of potential during his time at Mercer that fits our striker profile and will translate seamlessly to both MLS NEXT Pro and our player pathway. We are excited to welcome Barzee to Charlotte to take the next step in his development and begin his professional career."

Blama, 19, played two seasons for the Mercer Bears and featured in 39 matches, 33 starts, scoring 13 goals while adding three assists. The Snellville, Georgia native racked up multiple honors in his short collegiate stint, being named to the All-SoCon Second Team in 2023 and 2024, 2023 SoCon-All Tournament Team, 2023 SoCon All-Freshman Team and was named the 2023 SoCon Freshman of the Year. College Soccer News also named him to the 2023 All-Freshman First Team.

Name: Barzee Blama

Transaction: Crown Legacy FC signs forward Barzee Blama to an MLS NEXT Pro contract through 2026, with options through 2029.

Position: Forward

Height: 6'1"

Birthdate: 03/25/2005 (19)

Hometown: Snellville, Georgia

Previous Club: Mercer University

