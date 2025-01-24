Sporting KC II to Play All 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Home Matches at Children's Mercy Victory Field in Kansas City, Missouri

January 24, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Sporting Kansas City II News Release







Sporting Kansas City II announced today that the team will play their 2025 MLS NEXT Pro home matches at Children's Mercy Victory Field at Swope Soccer Village in Kansas City, Missouri. The home of both Sporting KC II and the Sporting Kansas City Academy, Children's Mercy Victory Field has hosted 10 SKC II home matches over the past three seasons with the remainder being played at Rock Chalk Park in Lawrence, Kansas. The most recent showing at Swope Soccer Village saw Sporting KC II erase a 3-1 deficit in the final 40 minutes to win a thrilling Decision Day duel against LAFC 2.

The soccer complex is rooted in Sporting Kansas City history, serving as the first team's training facility until the opening of Compass Minerals National Performance Center in January 2018. Children's Mercy Victory Field was also the backdrop for the 2016 USL Championship Western Conference Final where the Swope Park Rangers lifted the trophy after defeating Vancouver Whitecaps 2. A year later the Rangers only lost two matches at home en route to a second straight Western Conference title.

Children's Mercy Victory Field will provide fans the opportunity to see Sporting KC II up close and personal with the bleachers right alongside the pitch. Sporting KC II's jersey-front partner Central Bank will be in attendance as well, with onsite activations throughout the 2025 season.

The season kicks off with the 2025 Preseason presented by Central Bank, beginning in early February and concluding with the start of the regular season in March. SKC II's roster will begin to take shape in the coming weeks as up-and-coming Academy prospects progressing along the Pro-Player Pathway will be joined by professional players alongside several Sporting Kansas City first teamers.

More details about the upcoming season including ticketing information and the full schedule release will be available in the coming weeks. Fans can follow Sporting KC II on X, Instagram and Facebook to keep up to date with everything happening in the club.

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from January 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.