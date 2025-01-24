The Debrief: RSL Earn Comeback Draw in Preseason Opener; Marczuk, Ojeda, Katranis, Junqua Encourage in Friendly Outing: Real Salt Lake

Real Salt Lake stormed back from an early two-goal deficit Friday to earn a hard-fought 2-2 draw against New York City FC in the team's first 2025 preseason match in Santa Barbara.

Winger Dominik Marczuk found the back of the net in the 38th minute to halve the difference and pull one back for RSL, while midfielder Braian Ojeda scored with a ferocious 60th-minute drive from the edge of the box as Pablo Mastroeni's charges kicked off their preseason exertions with a good-value point.

RSL began the game on the weaker foot and was punished for its sluggishness and miscommunications when early goals from Keaton Parks and Alonso Martinez, within only a minute of each other - in the 13th and 14th respectively, put NYFC two goals up and cruising. The Claret-and-Cobalt, however, gradually grew into the game and managed to pull one back just minutes from halftime when Marczuk reacted brilliantly in the box to connect with a cross from newcomer Sam Junqua coming off the left.

The tepid, back-and-forth contest subsequently gave way to a more controlled RSL display in the second half, as Mastroeni's men began to firmly assert their dominance and were rewarded for their fight and courage in the 60th minute, as a cutback from an overlapping Alex Katranis found its way towards second-half captain Ojeda, who met the ball with a thunderous first-time strike, the ball flying into the top right corner for the all-important equalizer.

With the scores level, the opposing teams battled it out for the final 30 minutes in search of a go-ahead goal which ultimately proved not forthcoming, both sides being forced to settle for a share of the spoils.

The Debrief breaks down the key actions from Friday's preseason opener in Santa Barbara.

Returning Stars Impress

It was the first preseason game of the year and, perhaps more pertinently, the team's first 90-minute game of football against a respectable opponent in close to 90 days. It was never going to be perfect, and on that basis, it would perhaps profit absolutely no one to use this as a benchmark upon which to begin to make grand, far-reaching conclusions as to how the season might go. The players themselves continue to work their way back to full fitness ahead of the competitive season restart on February 19th in Costa Rica, the first step toward continental spoils. That being said, however, midfielders Marczuk and Ojeda, as well as defender Katranis made up part of the returning personnel who would've mightily impressed Mastroeni on Friday afternoon.

Polish international Marczuk was named in the starting lineup which, as was preplanned, completed the first 45 minutes and would've done himself no disfavors with the manner of his performance. The 21-year-old battled relentlessly out wide on the right flank, the team on the backfoot whilst also showing trickery and bravery in offensive situations, ultimately rewarded with a goal for his efforts when he turned in a ball from new teammate Junqua in the 37th minute to slice NYFC's advantage and put the game back on as a contest. It was a well-taken goal for the player who also netted his maiden international goal in November, and the former Jagiellonia Białystok man will be proud to have been the one to open RSL's scoring account for preseason this year.

In defense and midfield, Katranis and Ojeda also turned in strong performances as part of the team which was introduced into the contest for the second half. Paraguayan international Ojeda proved one of the game's outright best performers, from the middle of the park, dictating sequences and orchestrating play, and, as part of a recent tactical adjustment, getting forward and arriving late in the box to provide an option for goalscoring opportunities, the latter of which paid off and led to RSL's equalizing goal. With Katranis handed the freedom of the entire left flank with which to bomb forward and provide angled, wide support, the 26-year-old arrived in position high up and drilled a cut-back towards the edge of the penalty area for an onrushing Ojeda, who then lashed home his teammate's pass with a powerful right-footed effort.

It was a fine move and an even better finish to cap off strong performances from the pair whose overall displays upon introduction helped the team establish control for large parts of the second half.

Junqua Solid in First Outing

It wasn't a competitive matchup, and there doubtlessly will come plenty of those soon and beyond, but on his first outing with the team, new signing Junqua provided a timely reminder of his profile and talents, and why RSL so needed a player of his ilk in the transfer window.

Junqua, 28, is capable of playing at both left back and left center back, possesses a strong, compelling left foot as well as an eye for a pass or final ball, and is comfortable in both defensive and offensive situations, as Friday afternoon showed.

The former Dallas defender started on the left of a flat back four during the first half and impressed with his defensive work rate and application, and his aptitude and abilities moving higher up on the flank. The latter was especially evident late in the opening half, when he provided the pass with which Marczuk netted RSL's first goal of the match, a lovely ball to find his Polish teammate, who is fast developing an eye for goal.

It's still early, days, no doubt, but Friday was about as encouraging as one could hope for. The real preparation, as the saying often goes, begins now.

What Did Pablo Mastroeni Say?

"We scored [the first goal] in the first half from a fantastic play that Dom finished and we had really good buildup moments. In the second half, now, I thought we were really bright for about the first 20 to 25 minutes and we created a ton of chances, but during the second part of the second half, we gave up too many balls again and we had to defend quite a bit and didn't have as much control of the game. So, I think in both halves we had some moments of good stuff and some moments of things we need to continue to hone and work on.

"But the focus for today was really about competing the right way and making sure that's the standard we have, and then we can always fine-tune the tactics and technique as we move on, but I was really pleased with the performance today."

What's Next for RSL?

The team returns to preseason action next Wednesday, January 29, for the final game of its Santa Barbara series, against Minnesota United. Kickoff is at 12 pm MT.

