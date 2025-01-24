Atlanta United 2 Announces New Signings for 2025

ATLANTA - Atlanta United 2 today announced seven new signings for the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season. Ryan Carmichael, Patrick Weah, Moises Tablante and Salvatore Mazzaferro all bring MLS NEXT Pro experience, while Toto Majub joins from Amusi Football Club in Uganda. In addition, Arif Kovac and Santiago Pita, who signed pre-contracts last July, have now officially joined ATL UTD 2.

Carmichael, 23, joins ATL UTD 2 after spending last season with Inter Miami CF II. The Northern Ireland native scored nine goals and had six assists last season for Miami. The former first round MLS SuperDraft selection out of Hofstra scored 46 goals during his collegiate career.

Weah, 21, came up through the Minnesota United Academy. After playing two years at Saint Louis University, Weah signed a homegrown contract with the Loons before the 2021 season. The Liberian winger has been loaned out over the past couple of seasons to USL Championship sides Sacramento Republic and FC Tulsa. This past season Weah made three appearances at HB Koge in Denmark while on loan.

Tablante, 23, is a winger who has made 93 professional appearances in his young career. He played with Orlando City B from 2019-23, playing in both USL League 1 and MLS NEXT Pro. In 2022, Tablante scored six goals and had six assists in the club's first season in MLS NEXT Pro. This past season, the Venezuelan forward made 20 appearances for FC Cincinnati 2 where he tallied three goals and four assists.

Mazzaferro, 23, is a Canadian center back who most recently played for Austin FC II. The Toronto, Ontario native played his youth career in Canada, joining the Toronto FC Academy in 2017. Mazzaferro then went on to attend the University of South Florida where he became a regular starter throughout his four-year career. In 2023, he signed with Austin FC II and has made 58 appearances in MLS NEXT Pro over the past two seasons.

Majub is a defender who joins ATL UTD 2 after playing for Amusi Football Club in Uganda. He has represented the Ugandan U-20 national team on the international stage.

Two players who signed pre-contracts with Atlanta United 2 last summer are joining the team for 2025. Striker Arif Kovac comes from St. Louis Scott Gallagher SC to Atlanta, while attacking midfielder Santiago Pita joined from Weston FC. Kovac, Pita and Majub are also eligible to play for Atlanta's U-18 squad this year.

Atlanta United 2 Roster (as of Jan. 24, 2025):

Defenders (4): Dominik Chong Qui, Toto Majub, Salvatore Mazzaferro, Kaiden Moore

Midfielders (4): Javier Armas, Santiago Pita, Cooper Sanchez, Moises Tablante

Forwards (4): Ryan Carmichael, Arif Kovac, Rodrigo Neri, Patrick Weah

