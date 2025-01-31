Atlanta United 2 Announces 2025 Preseason Schedule

January 31, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Atlanta United 2 News Release







ATLANTA - Atlanta United 2 today announced the team's 2025 preseason schedule. It will host a total of five matches at the Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Training Ground in Marietta, Georgia in the run-up to the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season.

The team's first preseason friendly will take place on Feb. 1 against Life University with kickoff set for 10 a.m. The following weekend, ATL UTD 2 hosts Tormenta FC at 3 p.m. in Marietta.

On Feb. 14, Atlanta welcomes Georgia Gwinnett College to the Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Training Ground. A week later, the Clemson Tigers will face ATL UTD 2 in Marietta for the fourth preseason match with kickoff at 2 p.m. The final preseason match is scheduled for March 1 against Birmingham Legion FC with kickoff also at 2 p.m.

ATL UTD 2's regular season opens on Friday, March 7 at Fifth Third Stadium in Kennesaw, Georgia against New York Red Bulls II.

View the full 2025 Atlanta United 2 preseason schedule below:

Date Opponent Time (ET)

Feb. 1 Life University 10 a.m.

Feb. 8 Tormenta FC 3 p.m.

Feb. 14 Georgia Gwinnett College 6 p.m.

Feb. 22 Clemson University 2 p.m.

March 1 Birmingham Legion FC 2 p.m.

