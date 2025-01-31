Chattanooga Football Club Signs Goalkeeper J.P. Philpot

January 31, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Chattanooga FC News Release







CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Chattanooga Football Club (CFC) today announced it has signed goalkeeper J.P. Philpot to a one-year contract with a club option for a further year.

Philpot joins CFC after spending the end of the 2024 season as an emergency goalkeeper for Birmingham Legion FC.

"He is a goalkeeper that is ready to play now, shows moments of brilliance and has years of development ahead," said Chattanooga FC Technical Director Sebastian Giraldo. "We look forward to seeing him grow and develop here in Chattanooga."

Before joining Birmingham Legion, Philpot spent the 2023/24 season with C.F. Motril in Spain's Tercera Federación. Prior to that, he was in the academy of La Liga side Rayo Vallecano in 2023.

A native of Winterville, North Carolina, the 22-year-old, 6'5" goalkeeper played his college soccer at the University of North Carolina Tar Heels from 2020 to 2022.

"J.P.'s a high potential goalkeeper," said Chattanooga FC Men's Head Coach Chris Nugent. "We already have two very good goalkeepers, so having a third with great college experience and that was involved with Birmingham Legion last year, he's young but already has some great experience. The strength of our goalkeeping group goes up even higher."

Philpot expressed his excitement upon signing for Chattanooga Football Club.

"I'm excited to be joining Chattanooga FC, and I'm looking forward to everything to come."

Philpot will wear the number 25 jersey.

The updated 2025 men's roster can be found here.

Name: J.P. Philpot

Position: Goalkeeper

Height: 6-5

Date of Birth: October 4, 2002

Hometown: Winterville, North Carolina

Citizenship: USA

Previous club: Birmingham Legion FC

TRANSACTION: Chattanooga FC signs goalkeeper J.P. Philpot to a one-year deal with a club option for a further year.

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from January 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.