Huntsville City Football Club Announces Additions to Technical Staff

January 31, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Huntsville, Ala. - Huntsville City Football Club announced today two additions to its technical staff ahead of the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season which is set to kick off on Sunday, March 9 at Chicago Fire II.

Alex Kuehl will serve as Assistant Coach, and Dan Jacobs will serve as Performance Analyst.

Kuehl joins Huntsville from Inter Miami II after serving as the team's goalkeeper coach in 2024. Before that, he worked with HCFC head coach Chris O'Neal in the Inter Miami CF Academy. Kuehl spent two years working with Miami's U-14, U-15, and U-16 squads as both head and assistant coach. He played goalkeeper collegiately at NCAA Division III's St. Olaf's College in Northfield, Minn.

Jacobs begins his analyst career in Huntsville having recently graduated from Belmont University. He previously interned in the analysis department of parent club Nashville SC.

