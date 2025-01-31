FC Cincinnati 2 Sign Former Portland Timbers Forward Tega Ikoba

January 31, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

FC Cincinnati 2 News Release







FC Cincinnati 2 have signed former Portland Timbers forward Tega Ikoba (TAY-guh EE-koh-bah), the club announced today. Per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Ikoba, 21, was signed by the Timbers from the club's academy as a Homegrown Player in 2022 and spent the next two seasons between the first team and Timbers2 (T2) of MLS NEXT Pro, where he primarily featured. In 2022 with T2, Ikoba made 16 appearances and scored two goals.

The 2023 campaign saw Ikoba improve on his first-year numbers as he scored four goals and added one assist for T2. Ikoba scored his first MLS goal with the first team in a substitute appearance against Atlanta United on March 18.

Ikoba spent part of the 2024 season on loan with USL Championship side Indy Eleven, making 12 appearances across league and U.S. Open Cup play before returning to Portland where he enjoyed his best spell of play for T2. Ikoba scored seven goals with two assists in 12 appearances following his return, highlighted by a hat trick against Sporting Kansas City II which began a four-match scoring run for the forward.

Internationally, Ikoba represented the United States at the 2023 Pan American Games where he appeared in five matches across group stage and knockout round competition, scoring two goals with one coming against Mexico in the bronze medal match.

TRANSACTION: FC Cincinnati 2 sign Tega Ikoba to an MLS NEXT Pro contract on January 31, 2025.

TEGA IKOBA

Position: Forward

Hometown: Madison, Alabama

Birthdate: August 14, 2003 (21)

Previous Club: Portland Timbers

