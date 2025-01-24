FC Cincinnati 2 Acquire Midfielder Xhosa Manyana on Loan from Cape Town City FC

January 24, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

FC Cincinnati 2 have acquired South African midfielder Xhosa Manyana (KOH-sah mun-YAH-nah) via loan from Cape Town City FC of the Betway Premiership, South Africa's top flight domestic league, the club announced today. Manyana will join the Orange and Blue pending receipt of an ITC and remain with the club through July 2025.

Manyana, 19, signed his first professional contract with Cape Town in October 2024 after coming up through the club's youth system. While Manyana has yet to make his professional club debut for the 'Citizens', the young midfielder has represented South Africa at the international youth ranks and was rostered for the 2023 U17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), held in Algeria.

Across three group stage matches in AFCON competition, Manyana made two appearances, both starts, playing all 90 minutes in each match and registered a game winning assist against Sambia which allowed South Africa to advance to the knockout stages of the competition.

The midfielder was also part of the South African U20 squad which won the COSAFA Cup 2024 in October, qualifying the nation for the U20 AFCON in 2025.

TRANSACTION: FC Cincinnati 2 acquire Xhosa Manyana via loan from Cape Town City FC through July 2025 on January 24, 2025.

XHOSA MANYANA

Position: Midfielder

Nationality: South African

Birthdate: January 9, 2006 (19)

On loan from: Cape Town City FC

