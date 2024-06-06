Preview: Chattanooga FC at Chicago Fire II

June 6, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Chattanooga FC News Release







Chattanooga FC looks to put some distance between itself and opponents Chicago Fire II at the top of the Eastern Conference.

Chattanooga Football Club (6-2-4D, 3SOW, 25 pts - 2nd in East) looks to build on a narrow home win over New England Revolution II last time out when it takes on Chicago Fire II (5-2-3D, 2SOW, 20 pts - 3rd in East) on Friday, June 7th at 7:00 p.m. ET at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Illinois.

This will be the first-ever meeting between the two sides and the only head-to-head during the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro regular season.

It will be an enticing battle between second and third in the Eastern Conference as the season nears its midway point.

Coach's Corner

Sporting Director and Head Coach Rod Underwood previewed the matchup with Chicago Fire II.

"The league is competitive," said Underwood. "They have good quality players. We will go with our gameplan, our way and our ideas. Hopefully it will be one that we accomplish and one that works. It's all about how we create chances, how we're efficient in the attacking zones and how we get the right guys in the finishing moments.

"Everything's a learning experience for us. It's our first time in Chicago, so we're still learning and playing the league at the same time. We knew we'd need some of our guys to make special plays for us. Mehdi did that on Saturday."

Know the Opponent

Chicago Fire II will enter the match in good form having climbed to third place in the Eastern Conference after two straight wins against Columbus Crew 2 and Toronto FC II.

Chicago's coached by Ludovic Taillandier, who joined the Fire after spending time as the technical director at the French Soccer Institute of California. Before that, Taillandier was the academy director at French club Amiens SC.

David Poreba leads the team with seven goals on the season, while David Tchetchao Karo has provided a team-leading three assists. Poreba also leads the team in minutes played (900), key passes (20) and shots on target (11).

Watch Party

Can't make it Chicago? Don't worry! Buffalo Wild Wings will be hosting the club's official away match watch party.

