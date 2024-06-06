Inter Miami CF II Heads North to Face New York City FC II on Friday

June 6, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Inter Miami CF II is preparing for more MLS NEXT Pro action as they travel north to take on New York City FC II in their next match. The game will take place at St. John's Belson Stadium on Friday, June 7, at 8:30 p.m. ET. Subscribe to MLS NEXT Pro Season Pass on Apple TV to tune in to the game.

Inter Miami CF II clinched a 3-1 victory over in-state rivals Orlando City B on Sunday night at Chase Stadium. The win showcased forward Ryan Carmichael's fourth goal of the MLS NEXT Pro season, two outstanding finishes by Lawson Sunderland and Corentin Jean, two assists from Captain Nykolas Sessock, and a penalty kick save by C.J. Dos Santos.

Additionally, forward Leo Afonso currently leads Inter Miami CF II with four goals, while defender Nykolas Sessock tops the team in assists with four.

After securing their fifth win of the season, Inter Miami CF II is set to head north to face New York City FC II on their home turf. In their most recent fixture, NYCFC II triumphed over local rivals New York Red Bulls II in a 3-2 victory. Forward Jonathan Jimenez Vargas leads NYCFC II with four goals this season, while forward Ronald Arevalo tops the team in assists with four.

This match marks the second encounter between the two sides this season, with Inter Miami CF II having won their first meeting 3-2 at Chase Stadium. Now, the visitors, Inter Miami CF II aim to secure their second win against NYCFC II, while the hosts NYCFC II, seek retribution.

