Philadelphia Union II Falls to FC Cincinnati, 2-0

June 6, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union II faced FC Cincinnati 2 at Subaru Park on Thursday evening, falling 2-0. In the first half, both sides remained scoreless despite chances coming from both sides. In the second half, FC Cincinnati 2 opened up the scoring in the 70th minute with a goal by Kenji Mboma Dem. Union II registered nine shots, but could not find the back of the net.

Philadelphia Union II travel to Sportsplex at Matthews to take on Crown Legacy FC on Thursday, June 13 (7:30 p.m. ET / Apple TV).

Philadelphia Union II (0) - FC Cincinnati 2 (2)

Subaru Park (Chester, PA)

Thursday, June 6, 2024

TODAY'S MATCH INFO

REF: Muhammad Hassan

AR1: Max Smith

AR2: Robert Cordrey

4TH: Adam Mitchell

Weather: 81 degrees and partly cloudy.

GOALS/ASSISTS

CIN - Kenji Mboma Dem (Tablante) 70'

CIN - Kenji Mboma Dem (Tablante) 88'

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

PHI - Sanders Ngabo (caution) 28'

PHI - Neil Pierre (caution) 83'

CIN - Nicholás Benalcázar (caution) 85'

LINEUP

Philadelphia Union II: Andrew Rick; Francis Westfield, Olwethu Makhanya, Neil Pierre, Jamir Berdecio (Gavin Wetzel 73'), Alex Perez (Cavan Sullivan 62'), Carlos Rojas (Nicholas Pariano 45'); Sanders Ngabo, Kyle Tucker; Leandro Soria (Edward Davis 45'), Sal Olivas.

Substitutes not used: Randy Meneses, John Andrus, Mike Sheridan, Antonio Horozoglou, Ryan Zellefrow.

FC Cincinnati 2: Paul Walters; Isaiah Foster (Moises Tablante 64'), London Aghedo, Kipp Keller (Gael Gibert 50'), Brian Schaefer; Stiven Jimenez, Peter Mangione (Jesus Castellano 81'), Malik Pinto (Kenji Mboma Dem 64'), Amir Daley, Nicholás Benalcázar; Guilherme Santos (Benjamin Stitz 81').

Substitutes not used: Hunter Morse, Alejandro Guido, Juan Machado.

TEAM NOTES

