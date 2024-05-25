The Assist: Orlando City B vs. Huntsville City FC - May 26, 2024

May 25, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Orlando City B News Release







Need to Know:

Date & Time: Sunday, May 26, 6 p.m. ET

Venue: Osceola County Stadium, Kissimmee, Fla.

Competition: MLS NEXT Pro Regular Season

Where to Watch/Listen:

Broadcast: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

The Story:

The Lions will play Huntsville City FC for the second time this season on Sunday. OCB played to a 1-1 draw, winning the end-of-regulation shootout 4-3 when they visited Huntsville on March 22.

Orlando has scored three goals in three games this season, including in the last two matches against New York Red Bulls 2 and Columbus Crew 2. This is the longest stretch of games with at least three goals since they went four straight between August and September of last season.

Orlando City B will host Eastern Conference opposition Huntsville City FC on Sunday, with the Lions leading Huntsville for eighth place by 10 points.

Current Form:

Lions' Last Match: Orlando City B 3, Columbus Crew 2 (4) (5/15/24, Lower.com Field)

Goal-Scorers: Wilfredo Rivera, Shak Mohammed, Ty Nero (Own Goal); Jayden Da, Chase Adams, Imanol Almaguer (Own Goal), Gibran Rayo

Huntsville's Last Match: Huntsville City FC 2, Atlanta Unted 2 (3) (5/18/24, Wicks Family Field at Joe W. Davis Stadium)

Goal-Scorers: Foster Ajago (2); Javier Armas, Miles Hadley, Karim Tmimi

Against the Opposition:

Series Record: 1-1-1 (Home: 1-0-0, Away: 0-1-1)

Last Matchup: Orlando City B 1 (4), Huntsville City FC 1 (3) (3/22/24, Wicks Family Field at Joe W. Davis Stadium)

Next Up: Orlando City B at Inter Miami CF II

Date & Time: Sunday, June 2, 6 p.m. ET

Venue: Chase Stadium, Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.

Broadcast: MLSNEXTPro.com

Competition: MLS NEXT Pro Regular Season

