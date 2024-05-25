The Assist: Orlando City B vs. Huntsville City FC - May 26, 2024
May 25, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Orlando City B News Release
Need to Know:
Date & Time: Sunday, May 26, 6 p.m. ET
Venue: Osceola County Stadium, Kissimmee, Fla.
Competition: MLS NEXT Pro Regular Season
Where to Watch/Listen:
Broadcast: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
The Story:
The Lions will play Huntsville City FC for the second time this season on Sunday. OCB played to a 1-1 draw, winning the end-of-regulation shootout 4-3 when they visited Huntsville on March 22.
Orlando has scored three goals in three games this season, including in the last two matches against New York Red Bulls 2 and Columbus Crew 2. This is the longest stretch of games with at least three goals since they went four straight between August and September of last season.
Orlando City B will host Eastern Conference opposition Huntsville City FC on Sunday, with the Lions leading Huntsville for eighth place by 10 points.
Current Form:
Lions' Last Match: Orlando City B 3, Columbus Crew 2 (4) (5/15/24, Lower.com Field)
Goal-Scorers: Wilfredo Rivera, Shak Mohammed, Ty Nero (Own Goal); Jayden Da, Chase Adams, Imanol Almaguer (Own Goal), Gibran Rayo
Huntsville's Last Match: Huntsville City FC 2, Atlanta Unted 2 (3) (5/18/24, Wicks Family Field at Joe W. Davis Stadium)
Goal-Scorers: Foster Ajago (2); Javier Armas, Miles Hadley, Karim Tmimi
Against the Opposition:
Series Record: 1-1-1 (Home: 1-0-0, Away: 0-1-1)
Last Matchup: Orlando City B 1 (4), Huntsville City FC 1 (3) (3/22/24, Wicks Family Field at Joe W. Davis Stadium)
Next Up: Orlando City B at Inter Miami CF II
Date & Time: Sunday, June 2, 6 p.m. ET
Venue: Chase Stadium, Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.
Broadcast: MLSNEXTPro.com
Competition: MLS NEXT Pro Regular Season
- The Assist: Orlando City B vs. Huntsville City FC - May 26, 2024 - Orlando City B
