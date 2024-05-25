New 6-Story Building on Riverfront Parkway to Become Headquarters for Chattanooga Football Club in 2026

A local investment firm has announced plans for a new 6-story multi-million dollar building that will become the headquarters for Chattanooga Football Club (CFC).

This major development is another step in the organization's ambitious strategic plan to grow its impact on professional soccer in not only the city but across the country. This development was made possible by Sage Hill Investors (SHI), a local investment group whose President and CEO is the primary owner of Chattanooga Football Club.

"I've loved this club from the moment I attended my first CFC match," Davis Grizzard, President and CEO of SHI and CFC Primary Owner said. "This investment speaks to the growth of the sport and impact it has had on Chattanooga for the last 16 years. I am excited for the trajectory we are on as a club and city."

The 70,000 square-foot building near Finley Stadium, home field for the club, will include office space for CFC staff and coaches, residences for the players, a fitness center, retail space, restaurant and a rooftop bar. More to come on future tenants at a later date.

FTC Development is a major sponsor for CFC and development partner with SHI for the project at 1620 Riverfront Parkway. Groundbreaking is planned for this summer and the building is projected to open in early 2026.

Matt McGauley, CEO, FTC Development, said "FTC Development has been shaping Chattanooga's landscape for over a century and crafting sustainable spaces that ignite inspiration. Teaming up with Sage Hill Investors and Chattanooga Football Club, we proudly introduce 1620 Riverfront - an epitome of elegance and poised to redefine urban design standards."

"We're grateful to the Grizzard family and Sage Hill Investors for their generosity in supporting Chattanooga's team," Alton Byrd, CEO of Chattanooga Football Club said. "This kind of investment will have a generational impact on our community and allow us to enhance the work CFC began in 2009. Having our new headquarters in a world-class facility is just the latest milestone for the future of this great club."

Justin Dumsday, Lead Architect with River Street Architecture said, "We wanted the building to feel like Chattanooga... like it belongs here. Local and Iconic. This will be one of those buildings in Chattanooga people will recognize just by its profile."

