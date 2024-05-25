Columbus Crew Blanks Orlando City SC, 2-0

May 25, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

COLUMBUS - Please see below for media resources following the Columbus Crew's 2-0 victory over Orlando City SC.

Match Notes:

The Crew registered a 2-0 win against Orlando City SC in tonight's road match at INTER&Co Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

The Crew have registered three consecutive road wins in the past two weeks.

It marks the first time the Crew have won three consecutive road matches since 2015 (four consecutive road wins) and the fifth time in Club history (1996, 1999, 2007, 2015 and 2024).

It's the first time the Black & Gold have won three consecutive road matches in the span of eight days.

The Black & Gold have secured a point in six of their first seven road matches (3-1-3). The only other time the feat has been accomplished was 2010, when the Club went 2-1-4.

Forward Diego Rossi scored the opening goal for the Crew at 45'+1' via a penalty kick and second at 60'.

Rossi earned his first brace with the Black & Gold.

He recorded his seventh goal of the season across all competitions and third in MLS play, scoring in three consecutive MLS contests. Six of his seven goals have been netted in road matches this year.

Rossi is the first Crew player to score in three consecutive road matches in a single season since Gyasi Zardes in 2019.

It's the first time in Rossi's career recording goals in three consecutive road matches and fourth in three consecutive matches overall.

The goal also marked his 54th MLS regular season score.

Goalkeeper Patrick Schulte registered his 11th regular season shutout marking his 14th career shutout across all competitions (11 in regular season, two in postseason, one in Concacaf Champions Cup).

Midfielder Darlington Nagbe registered his 398th MLS regular season appearance and is two away from becoming the 10th player in MLS history to play 400 regular season matches in league history.

Defender Rudy Camacho played his 150th career MLS regular season game and 20th with the Crew.

The Crew face Liga MX side CF Pachuca in the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup Final on Saturday, June 1 at 9:15 p.m. ET at Estadio Hidalgo in Pachuca, Mexico. The Black & Gold look to become only the second MLS team to win the tournament (Seattle Sounders, 2022) and secure a spot in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup. Columbus becomes only the second MLS side to advance to the Final after defeating a LIGA MX club in the Semifinals since 2008-2009.

Upcoming Match: Columbus Crew at C.F. Pachuca

Concacaf Champions Cup - Final

Saturday, June 1 - 9:15 p.m. ET - Estadio Hidalgo (Pachuca, Mexico)

