Chattanooga FC Wins Shootout Over Atlanta to Return to Top of Table

May 25, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Chattanooga FC News Release







CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Chattanooga FC hosted Atlanta United 2 in a drama-filled game, drawing 2-2 but claiming the extra point in a 5-3 shootout victory. The two points see the Boys in Blue return to the top of the table, with 22 points.

The game started quick, with Atlanta United 2's Luke Brennan firing a quick shot inside the box for the 1-0 lead inside 10 minutes. ATL enjoyed much of the offense early in the game, but CFC held strong in defense.

Toward the end of the first half, the game opened up for CFC. There were a number of chances for both sides in the final ten minutes of the half, but both goalkeepers stood their ground. At the end of the first half, both sides had two shots on target.

While ATL started the first half quick, the Boys in Blue started the second half quicker. In the 48' minute, CFC defender Milo Garvanian fired into the back of the net off a low cross in the box to even the score 1-1.

Things went from bad to worse for ATL five minutes after the equalizer. ATL head coach Steve Cooke received a straight red card for dissent. Assistant Coach Jose Silva acted as head coach for the remainder of the game.

The momentum stayed in favor of CFC in the second 45 minutes, holding a 16-9 shot advantage over the Five Stripes. With time in regulation ticking, a set piece from Alex McGrath finds the head of Jesus Ibarra at the near post to take their first lead of the game.

The drama did not end there. In the final minute of second half stoppage time, CFC conceded a penalty. Javier Armas fired into the top right corner, and sent the game into penalty kicks to settle the tie.

Both sides' first three spot kick takers finished their penalties, but Jean Antoine saves the fourth attempt from Atlanta United. Carlos Rivas fires home the game winning shot to send the 4,115 Chattahooligans home happy.

Chattanooga FC earned two points after a shootout to return to the top of the MLS Next Pro table. CFC's next matchup will be at home inside Finley Stadium against New England Revolution II on June 1 at 7 p.m.

CFC VS ATL UTD 2

Notes:

Farid Sar-Sar makes his third second of the season.

Luis Garcia Sosa makes his first start since April 17, against Atlanta United 2.

Jesus Ibarra becomes CFC's top scorer with five goals in 2024.

Alex McGrath assisted both second half goals.

Carlos Rivas scores his second point-clinching penalty-kick of the season.

Box Score:â¯â¯

Chattanooga FC (5W-1L-4D, 2SOW, 22 pts.)â¯â¯- Atlanta United FC 2 (3W-5L-2D, 12 pts.)

Finley Stadium | Chattanooga, Tenn.

Final Score:â¯

CFC: 2 (5)

ATL: 2 (3)

Scoring Summary:â¯â¯â¯

9': Brennan - ATL

48': Garvanian (McGrath)- CFC

87': Ibarra - CFC

90 + 4': Armas - ATL

Discipline:â¯â¯â¯â¯â¯â¯

53' - ATL: Cooke (Dismissal)

67' - ATL: Brennan (Caution)

82' - CFC McGrath (Caution)

90' - CFC Arthur (Caution)

Line-ups:

CFC starters: Jean Antoine (C), Joseph Perez, Anatolie Prepelita, Duvan Viafara, Milo Garvanian, Jude Arthur, Farid Sar-Sar, Andres Jimenez Aranzazu, Taylor Gray (77' Jalen James), Jesus Ibarra, Mehdi Ouamri (85' Carlos Rivas), Luis Garcia Sosa (46' - Alex McGrath

Substitutes not used: Jonathan Burke, Joseph Perez, Jesse Williams, Ethan Koren, Minjae Kwak, Damian Rodriguez

Head Coach: Rod Underwood

ATL starters: Jayden Hibbert, Jacob Williams, Ethan Dudley, Miles Hadley, Matt Edwards (C), Noble Okello, Javier Armas, Luke Brennan (83' Karim Tmimi) Alan Carleton (60' - Matías Gallardo), Erik Centeno (73' - Adyn Torres), Matthew Deijanne (46' - Ashton Gordon)

Substitutes not used: Braden Dunham, John Berner, Pavel Romero, Stephen Hurlock, Shawn Lanza

Head Coach: Steve Cooke

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from May 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.