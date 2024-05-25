Revolution II Host New York City FC II on Sunday

May 25, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

New England Revolution II News Release







HOOKSETT, N.H. - New England Revolution II (3-5-1; 11 pts.) continue a two-game home swing against New York City FC II (3-3-2; 12 pts.) on Sunday afternoon at Southern New Hampshire University's Mark A. Ouellette Stadium. The match kicks off at 3:00 p.m. ET with Kylen Mills calling the action on MLSNEXTPro.com.

New England takes on New York City FC II for the second time this season after falling to Philadelphia Union II last Sunday, 3-1. Forward Marcos Dias was Revolution II's lone scorer of the Matchweek 10 contest, netting the equalizer in the 63rd minute. The Brazilian tallied his fourth goal of the season, capitalizing off a rebound from Alex Monis to become New England's leading goal scorer in this year's MLS NEXT Pro campaign.

Revolution II goalkeeper JD Gunn registered his fifth consecutive start of the season with a four-save performance against Philadelphia Union II. The goalkeeper was joined by Moshtaba Al-Hasnawi, Hesron Barry, Eric Klein, and Damario McIntosh who bolstered the defensive end. Al-Hasnawi logged his first professional start last Sunday, after signing with the club earlier this month. New England also saw action from six Academy products in Sunday's match with Klein, McIntosh, and Malcolm Fry earning starts while Steban Lopera, Gevork Diarbian, and Alex Parvu appeared as second-half substitutes.

Sunday's contest will be the final meeting between New England and New York City's second teams this season. The rivals last competed on April 14 at Belson Stadium, with New York City earning a 6-2 win. Diarbian recorded his first goal-and-assist performance in the match. New England holds a 2-2-3 record against New York City FC II, dating back to the 2022 MLS NEXT Pro season. New York City FC II is coming off a 3-0 U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 loss to New Mexico United on Tuesday and a 4-2 win against Chicago Fire FC II on May 13 in MLS NEXT Pro action.

Matchweek 11: Revolution II host New York City FC II on Sunday

Date: Sunday, May 26, 2024

Kickoff: 3:00 p.m. ET

Location: Ouellette Stadium (Hooksett, N.H.)

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Streaming: MLSNEXTPro.com

Talent: Kylen Mills

WHAT TO WATCH FOR AGAINST NEW YORK CITY FC II:

Revolution II building on their 3-1-0 home record in 2024. New England is unbeaten in 15 of its last 17 home matches. Marcos Dias adding on to his team-leading four goals this season. The Brazilian is tied for second in the league with five assists and is ranked second in MLS NEXT Pro with nine goal contributions this year. Dias and Maciel each recording their 10 th straight appearance with Revolution II in 2024. The Brazilian forward and midfielder have appeared in every match of the MLS NEXT Pro season thus far. JD Gunn earning a sixth straight start in net after his four-save performance last Sunday. Alex Monis recording his 50 th appearance in MLS NEXT Pro. The forwards owns three goals and two assists with New England this season. Damario McIntosh earning his eighth MLS NEXT Pro start. McIntosh leads all Revolution Academy products with 642 minutes played so far this season. Academy products Eric Klein, Steban Lopera, and Alex Parvu continuing to see action with New England's second team this season.

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from May 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.