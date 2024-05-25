NYRB II Hosts Eastern Conference Leaders Philadelphia Union II on Sunday, May 26 at MSU Soccer Park

May 25, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

New York Red Bulls II News Release







HARRISON, N.J. - New York Red Bulls II (4-3-3, 17 pts.) host Eastern Conference leaders Philadelphia Union II (5-1-3, 20 pts.) on Sunday, May 26 at MSU Soccer Park. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. ET with coverage available on MLSNEXTPro.com

New York are coming off their second-straight loss after dropping a 4-1 contest to FC Cincinnati 2 last Sunday. Midfielder Ibrahim Kasule scored his fifth goal of the season in the contest and his 20th career MLS NEXT Pro goal. Kasule has scored 21 goals across all competitions, which ranks tied for third in franchise history with Stefano Bonomo.

Philadelphia Union II currently rank first in the Eastern Conference and are coming off two-straight wins against Huntsville City FC and New England Revolution II. Both Philadelphia and New York rank in the top five in MLS NEXT Pro in goals scored. NYRB II have posted a 0-3-1 mark against Philadelphia in MLS NEXT Pro, but across all competitions, NYRB II holds a 9-7-2 mark against Union II.

This will be the second time that the two clubs have met this season with NYRB II grabbing a point at Subaru Park on April 21. Midfielder Steven Sserwadda scored his first goal of the season in the match. This will be the second of three meetings between the two clubs this season.

NYRB II have posted a 6-3-0 mark against Philadelphia Union II at MSU Soccer Park across all competitions. Forward Julian Hall scored in the last match against Union II at MSU Soccer Park.

Following Sunday's match, New York will head to Belson Stadium to face off against New York City FC II on Saturday, June 1. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. ET with coverage on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from May 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.