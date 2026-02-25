New York City FC II 2026 Season Matches to Air on OneFootball and MLS NEXT Pro Website

New York City FC II today announced that 2026 MLS NEXT Pro matches, highlights, and additional content will stream natively on MLS NEXT Pro's official OneFootball account, the League's official broadcast partner, and will be simulcasted on the MLS NEXT Pro website. The 2026 campaign marks the first time since the League's inaugural 2022 season that every match will be available on the MLS NEXT Pro website.

The new relationship between MLS NEXT Pro and OneFootball builds upon the content and strategic partnership the platform entered into with Major League Soccer in October 2024. The collaboration with MLS NEXT Pro continues to expand OneFootball's commitment to growing the game and providing the most relevant football/soccer content in the U.S. and internationally.

'The Pigeons' will open their 2026 MLS campaign at home at Belson Stadium on Saturday, February 28 at 7pm ET against Carolina Core FC. New York City FC II will then travel to Ohio to take on Columbus Crew 2 on Sunday, March 8 at 3pm ET at Scotts Miracle-Gro Field.

The 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season begins on Friday, February 27 and concludes on Decision Day, Sunday, September 20, with Eastern Conference teams kicking off at 2pm ET. Playoff details will be announced at a later date. Throughout the season, matches will be simulcasted on the MLS NEXT Pro website as well as on OneFootball platforms; OneFootball App & Web, the OneFootball Connected TV App, the OneFootball Video Player network and OneFootball's Social channels.







