FC Cincinnati 2 Acquire Forward Mathias Vazquez on Loan from FC Motagua

Published on January 30, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

FC Cincinnati 2 News Release







FC Cincinnati 2 have acquired forward Mathias (muh-TEE-us) Vazquez on loan from Honduran side FC Motagua, the club announced today. Per club policy terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Vazquez, 19, played a key role for Motagua in 2025 where he made 44 appearances across all competitions and 31 appearances in Liga Nacional de Fútbol de Honduras, the top division of professional soccer in Honduras.

In league play - across the Apertura and Clausura portions of the season - Vazquez scored a total of 11 goals. Vazquez's most productive part of the year came in the Clausura where he scored six goals in just 12 appearances.

Vazquez also made an appearance in the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup against FC Cincinnati, playing 23 minutes in the first leg match against the Orange and Blue and was available for selection in the second leg match.

The Honduran national has made appearances at the youth level, representing Honduras with the U20 and U21 teams. Vazquez played in the Concacaf U20 Championships in 2024 where he appeared in four matches through group stage and knockout stage play. The competitions highlight for Vazquez came against the Dominican Republic, where he scored and assisted in a 5-2 win.

Vazquez has scored two goals and tallied two assists across all competitions in youth international play.

FC Cincinnati 2 roster (signed, as of January 30, 2026)

Goalkeepers (1): Bryan Dowd

Defenders (4): Andrei Chirila, Dilan Hurtado, Juan Machado, Félix Samson

Midfielders (3): Jack Mize, Yair Ramos, Michael Sullivan

Forwards (2): Deiver Mosquera, Mathias Vazquez







