The Assist: Orlando City B vs. Carolina Core FC - June 7, 2026

Published on June 6, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Orlando City B News Release







The Need-to-Know:

Date & Time: Sunday, June 7, 7 p.m. ET

Venue: Osceola County Stadium, Kissimmee, Fla.

Competition: MLS NEXT Pro Regular Season

Where to Watch/Listen:

Broadcast: OneFootball, MLSNEXTPro.com

Game Notes The Story:

Orlando City B holds a 3-2-3 all-time record against Carolina Core FC. The Lions won the first meeting of the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season, earning a 3-2 road victory March 14. OCB also claimed the extra point in the second matchup following a 2-2 draw, converting six penalty kicks to Carolina's five in the shootout April 19.

Forward Ignacio Gomez has scored in back-to-back matches, recording his first two goals of the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season after netting his first MLS goal in Orlando City's 4-1 win over Charlotte FC on April 22. The 20-year-old opened the scoring six minutes into the Lions' most recent match against Chattanooga FC and also struck first in OCB's May 24 win over Inter Miami CF II with a goal in the 27th minute.

Harvey Sarajian's 50th-minute strike secured the lead for Orlando City B during the club's four-goal second-half rally against Chattanooga FC. In nine starts, the 2026 MLS SuperDraft first-round pick has recorded a team-leading five goals and 10 goal contributions during the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season. Current Form:

OCB's Last Matchup: Orlando City B 5, Chattanooga FC 2 (5/31/26, Osceola County Stadium)

Goal-Scorers: Ignacio Gomez, Pedro Leáo (2), Harvey Sarajian, Justin Hylton; Alexander Krehl, Luke Husakiwsky

Carolina Core FC's Last Matchup: Carolina Core FC 1 (5), Red Bull New York II 1 (6) (5/30/26, Truist Point Stadium)

Goal-Scorers: Antonio Pineda; Benjamin Rodriguez

Against the Opposition (All Competitions):

Series Record: 3-2-3 (Home: 1-1-2, Away: 2-1-1)

Last Matchup: ORL 2 (6), CCFC 2 (5) (4/19/26, Osceola County Stadium)







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from June 6, 2026

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