Timbers Earn Road Point with 0-0 Draw Against San Diego FC

SAN DIEGO - The Portland Timbers (10-9-8, 38pts) earned a point on the road with a scoreless draw against expansion-side San Diego FC (16-7-5, 53pts) at Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday night. Portland battled the Western Conference leaders in their first-ever MLS meeting, shutting San Diego out at home. It marked the Timbers' seventh clean sheet of the season and fifth on the road, matching the club's single season record set in 2015.

Trio of Debuts

The Portland Timbers' three newest signings - Kristoffer Velde, Felipe Carballo, and Matías Rojas - each made their debuts for the club tonight. The trio of newcomers all started in the match against San Diego. It came as the fourth time in club history that three players made their Timbers debut in the same match, and the first time that has occurred midseason. Notably, Velde's appearance also marked his MLS debut.

Shutout Numbers

Tonight's road result marked the Timbers' seventh shutout of the 2025 campaign and fifth on the road. Notably, five clean sheets on the road matches the club's single season record, previously set in 2015. James Pantemis stood in goal for Portland tonight, tallying his fourth shutout of the season. San Diego was held scoreless at home for the fourth time this year.

Goal-Scoring Plays

N/A

Notes

Next Game

Next up, The Timbers will travel to face Minnesota United FC at Allianz Field on Saturday, August 30. Kickoff for the match is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. (Pacific) on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish with local radio broadcasts on 750 The Game (English) and La GranD 1150AM/93.5 FM (Spanish).

Portland Timbers (10-9-8, 38pts) vs. San Diego FC (16-7-5, 53pts)

August 23, 2025 - Snapdragon Stadium (San Diego, Calif.)

Goals by Half 1 2 F

Portland Timbers 0 0 0

San Diego FC 0 0 0

Scoring Summary:

N/A

Misconduct Summary:

SD: De La Torre (caution), 25

SD: Dreyer (caution), 33

SD: McVey (caution), 70

Lineups:

POR: GK Pantemis, D Mosquera, D Surman Š, D Zuparic, D Fory, M Carballo (Chara, 82), M Ayala, M Da Costa (Paredes, 82), F Rojas (Antony, 61), F Velde (Lassiter, 70), F Kelsy (Mora, 60)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Crépeau, D E. Miller, D Smith, M Ortiz

TOTAL SHOTS: 9 (Mora, Carballo, 2); SHOTS ON GOAL: 2 (Carballo, Mora, 1); FOULS: 6 (Ayala, 2); OFFSIDES: 6; CORNER KICKS: 4; SAVES: 1

SD: GK Dos Santos, D Negri (Duru, 58), D Duah, D McVey, D Bombino, M Tverskov Š, M Valakari, M De La Torre (Soma, 83), F Dreyer, F Lozano (Pellegrino, 82), F Baird (Vasquez, 42)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Ferree, D Pilcher, M McNair, M Godoy, M Boateng

TOTAL SHOTS: 12 (Dreyer, Lozano, 4); SHOTS ON GOAL: 1 (Dreyer, 1); FOULS: 9 (McVey, 4); OFFSIDES: 2; CORNER KICKS: 6; SAVES: 2

Referee: Rosendo Mendoza

Assistant Referees: Chris Wattam, Stefan Tanaka-Freundt

Fourth Official: Cristian Campo Hernandez

VAR: Greg Dopka

Attendance: 27,810

