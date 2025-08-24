Timbers Earn Road Point with 0-0 Draw Against San Diego FC
Portland Timbers 2 News Release
SAN DIEGO - The Portland Timbers (10-9-8, 38pts) earned a point on the road with a scoreless draw against expansion-side San Diego FC (16-7-5, 53pts) at Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday night. Portland battled the Western Conference leaders in their first-ever MLS meeting, shutting San Diego out at home. It marked the Timbers' seventh clean sheet of the season and fifth on the road, matching the club's single season record set in 2015.
Trio of Debuts
The Portland Timbers' three newest signings - Kristoffer Velde, Felipe Carballo, and Matías Rojas - each made their debuts for the club tonight. The trio of newcomers all started in the match against San Diego. It came as the fourth time in club history that three players made their Timbers debut in the same match, and the first time that has occurred midseason. Notably, Velde's appearance also marked his MLS debut.
Shutout Numbers
Tonight's road result marked the Timbers' seventh shutout of the 2025 campaign and fifth on the road. Notably, five clean sheets on the road matches the club's single season record, previously set in 2015. James Pantemis stood in goal for Portland tonight, tallying his fourth shutout of the season. San Diego was held scoreless at home for the fourth time this year.
Goal-Scoring Plays
N/A
Notes
The Timbers (10-9-8, 38pts) remain in sixth place in the Western Conference. Tonight's road result marked the Timbers' seventh shutout of the 2025 campaign and fifth on the road. Notably, five clean sheets on the road matches the club's single season record, previously set in 2015. San Diego was held scoreless at home for the fourth time this year. Timbers goalkeeper James Pantemis earned his fourth shutout of the 2025 season. Portland's three newest signings - Kristoffer Velde, Felipe Carballo, and Matías Rojas - made their Timbers debut, all starting in tonight's match. It came as the fourth time in club history that three players made their Timbers debut in the same match, and the first time that has occurred midseason. Velde's appearance also marked his MLS debut. There are seven matches to go in the 2025 season and Portland will travel for four and host three.
Next Game
Next up, The Timbers will travel to face Minnesota United FC at Allianz Field on Saturday, August 30. Kickoff for the match is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. (Pacific) on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish with local radio broadcasts on 750 The Game (English) and La GranD 1150AM/93.5 FM (Spanish).
Portland Timbers (10-9-8, 38pts) vs. San Diego FC (16-7-5, 53pts)
August 23, 2025 - Snapdragon Stadium (San Diego, Calif.)
Goals by Half 1 2 F
Portland Timbers 0 0 0
San Diego FC 0 0 0
Scoring Summary:
N/A
Misconduct Summary:
SD: De La Torre (caution), 25
SD: Dreyer (caution), 33
SD: McVey (caution), 70
Lineups:
POR: GK Pantemis, D Mosquera, D Surman Š, D Zuparic, D Fory, M Carballo (Chara, 82), M Ayala, M Da Costa (Paredes, 82), F Rojas (Antony, 61), F Velde (Lassiter, 70), F Kelsy (Mora, 60)
Substitutes Not Used: GK Crépeau, D E. Miller, D Smith, M Ortiz
TOTAL SHOTS: 9 (Mora, Carballo, 2); SHOTS ON GOAL: 2 (Carballo, Mora, 1); FOULS: 6 (Ayala, 2); OFFSIDES: 6; CORNER KICKS: 4; SAVES: 1
SD: GK Dos Santos, D Negri (Duru, 58), D Duah, D McVey, D Bombino, M Tverskov Š, M Valakari, M De La Torre (Soma, 83), F Dreyer, F Lozano (Pellegrino, 82), F Baird (Vasquez, 42)
Substitutes Not Used: GK Ferree, D Pilcher, M McNair, M Godoy, M Boateng
TOTAL SHOTS: 12 (Dreyer, Lozano, 4); SHOTS ON GOAL: 1 (Dreyer, 1); FOULS: 9 (McVey, 4); OFFSIDES: 2; CORNER KICKS: 6; SAVES: 2
Referee: Rosendo Mendoza
Assistant Referees: Chris Wattam, Stefan Tanaka-Freundt
Fourth Official: Cristian Campo Hernandez
VAR: Greg Dopka
Attendance: 27,810
