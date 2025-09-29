Stefan Chirila Named MLS NEXT Pro Player of the Matchweek

FC Cincinnati forward Stefan Chirila has been named the MLS NEXT Pro Player of Matchweek 29, the league announced today. Chirila receives the weekly honor for the second time this season.

Chirila was instrumental in FC Cincinnati 2's dramatic 4-3 win over in-state rival Columbus Crew 2 on Thursday night at Scudamore Field. Chirila opened the scoring for FCC 2 in the 14th minute, matching an early Crew 2 goal, and added a second in the 88th minute to level the match at 3-3.

Chirila also assisted on Noah Adnan's late second half stoppage time goal to give the Orange and Blue three points, which kept FCC 2 in the middle of a tight, late season playoff battle in the Eastern Conference.

Chirila has made 20 appearances for FCC 2 this season, all starts, after signing a first team contract back in May of 2024. Chirila's performance against Crew 2 sees the FC Cincinnati Academy product set single-season highs in goals and assists after making his MLSNP debut a season ago.

The forward leads all FCC 2 players with eight goals and is tied for the second most assists with four. Chirila earned his second career brace at the MLSNP level against Crew 2. It is the second time Chirila has tallied three total goal contributions in an MLSNP match.

Chirila's inclusion in the league's weekly awards marks the second consecutive matchweek that an FCC 2 player has been named, following Will Kuisel's MLS NEXT Rising Star of the Matchweek in Matchweek 28. Chirila and the Orange and Blue are back in action in a Wednesday night battle against New York Red Bulls II at Scudamore Field at 7:30 p.m. ET.

2025 FC Cincinnati 2 Weekly Awards

Stefan Chirila - Player of Matchweek 6

Carson Locker - Rising Star of Matchweek 20

Carson Locker - Rising Star of Matchweek 22

Will Kuisel - Rising Star of Matchweek 28

Stefan Chirila - Player of Matchweek 29







