Finn Surman Called up to New Zealand Men's National Team for October FIFA International Window

PORTLAND, Ore. -Portland Timbers defender Finn Surman has been called into the New Zealand Men's National Team for the FIFA international period in October, New Zealand Football announced.

The All Whites will kick off the international window against Poland on October 9 at Stadion Śląski before facing Norway on October 14 at Ullevaal Stadion.

Surman, 22, has tallied one goal in 11 appearances for the New Zealand Men's National Team since making his senior debut in a friendly match against Greece on Nov. 17, 2023. Most recently, Surman made two appearances for the All Whites in a pair of friendlies against Australia in September. The Christchurch, New Zealand, nativejoined Portland in July 2024 and has started in all 31 of his MLS appearances for the Timbers.

New Zealand vs. Poland

(International Friendly) October 9

11:45 a.m. (PT) Finn Surman (New Zealand) Stadion Śląski - Chorzów, Poland

New Zealand vs. Norway

(International Friendly) October 14

9 a.m. (PT) Finn Surman (New Zealand) Ullevaal Stadion - Oslo, Norway







