FC Cincinnati 2 Host New York Red Bulls II in Final Regular Season Home Match

Published on September 30, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

FC Cincinnati 2 News Release







FC Cincinnati 2 will host New York Red Bulls II in the final home match of the regular season on Wednesday, October 1, at Scudamore Field at NKU Soccer Stadium. The two teams will meet for the third and final time of the season in the midweek fixture with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Tickets for the match are available through the FC Cincinnati App. The match will also air live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

FC CINCINNATI 2 vs NEW YORK RED BULLS II - WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 1, 2025 - 7:30 P.M. ET - SCUDAMORE FIELD AT NKU SOCCER STADIUM

Keep up with all things FC Cincinnati 2 @FCCincinnati 2 on X, Instagram and Facebook.

FC CINCINNATI 2/MATCHUP NOTES

Two to go - FC Cincinnati wrap up their MLS NEXT Pro Regular Season schedule this week with two matches over a five-day span. The Orange and Blue face New York Red Bulls II Wednesday night at home before visiting Orlando City B Sunday, on the final day of the season. FCC 2 remain in a battle for the final two playoff spots in the Eastern Conference and are currently three points off of eighth place Toronto FC II.

FCC 2 have taken points in two previous meetings against Red Bulls II this season with a 3-1 win at home in April and a draw, and shootout win, on the road in June. FCC 2's match against OCB on October 5 will be the first and only meeting between the two sides this year.

Have a day, Stef - Stefan Chirila scored two goals and registered a match-winning assist in Thursday's 4-3 win against Columbus Crew 2. Chirila was named the MLS NEXT Pro Player of the Matchweek after leading the Orange and Blue to a win against their in-state rivals. Chirila was named Player of the Matchweek for the second time this season after scoring his first brace of the year and finishing with three total contributions in a single match for the second time in his MLS NEXT Pro career.

Chirila leads all FCC 2 players with eight goals on the year and ranks second on the team in assists with four. Chirila has scored or assisted in two of his last three appearances for the Orane and Blue.

Playoff push - The win against Columbus kept the Orange and Blue alive in the Eastern Conference playoff race. FCC 2 are one of six teams battling for two remaining playoff spots in the conference with a match in hand over all but one (Atlanta United 2) heading into Wednesday's match against Red Bulls II.

The Orange and Blue will need to draw or win against Red Bulls II to have a chance at a postseason spot heading into Sunday's final match against OCB.

7. Carolina Core FC, 39 points

8. Toronto FC II, 38 points

9. Atlanta United 2, 37 points

10. Orlando City B, 37 points

11. New York City FC II, 35 points

12. FC Cincinnati 2, 35 points

Scouting New York Red Bulls II

Record: 16-5-5 (55 points)

Standings: 1st, Eastern Conference

Last Three: 1-1 draw - SOL - vs. Inter Miami CF II | 2-3 win at Huntsville City FC | 7-4 win vs. Columbus Crew 2

Head Coach: Michael Bradley

Leading Scorer: 11 - Nehuén Benedetti

The Eastern Conference leading New York Red Bulls II punched their ticket to the MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs back in August following their 1-0 win over Chicago Fire FC II. There is still plenty to play for against the Orange and Blue on Wednesday as Red Bulls II are looking to hold off Philadelphia Union II for the top spot in the conference.

Red Bulls II have adopted a score first, defend second mentality this season as New York leads the league in goals scored (65). Red Bulls II boast offensive firepower all over the field, but it starts with first year midfielder Nehuén Benedetti. Benedetti leads the side with 11 goals and is second in assists with seven. Benedetti scored in five consecutive matches earlier this season and has five total goal contributions over his last three matches, which includes a hat trick against Crew 2 in a 7-4 win.

Forwards Mijahir Jiménez and Rafael Mosquera have tallied eight and seven goals, respectively, heading into Wednesday night's match and are among the league's best strike duos. Mosquera is as good with distribution as he is in finding the back of the net with 10 assists on the year, tied for the second most in MLSNP this season.

Despite their scoring prowess, Red Bulls II are susceptible in defense where they conceded 53 goals, a goals against average of just over two per match. Red Bulls II have allowed two or more goals in 16 of their 26 matches this season and conceded nine goals, albeit a man down, in a single match against Chicago Fire FC II back in July.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from September 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.